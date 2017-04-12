28 ways to make a small garden under the stairs

Indoor gardens, whether big or small, can add value to your home. Everything gets nicer, fresher and plants somehow make us feel happier. Believe it or not, they say plants bring good energy and prosperity.

The space under the stairs is the perfect place for a small indoor garden because it doesn't take up any extra space in the house. Let us show you 28 beautiful gardens under the stairs or around it, all lovely and all different sizes. Some gardens are dominated with stone, others leafy, with cacti, pots and even water. Look at them all and choose your favourite!