28 ways to make a small garden under the stairs

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Indoor gardens, whether big or small, can add value to your home. Everything gets nicer, fresher and plants somehow make us feel happier. Believe it or not, they say plants bring good energy and prosperity. 

The space under the stairs is the perfect place for a small indoor garden because it doesn't take up any extra space in the house. Let us show you 28 beautiful gardens under the stairs or around it, all lovely and all different sizes. Some gardens are dominated with stone, others leafy, with cacti, pots and even water. Look at them all and choose your favourite!

1. Bonsai and white lamps

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

2. A pond in the house

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

3. Simple and welcoming

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

4. Economical and charming

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

5. Small and lush

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
Interiorisarte

6. Stilts on a threaded stone wall

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

7. Small and minimalist

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

8. With sculpture

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

9. Dwarf Palm Tree

AQUA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Wood effect
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

10. Cactus under white stone

Apartamento Botafogo, Julia Queima Arquitetura Julia Queima Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Julia Queima Arquitetura

11. Simple and tropical

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

12. With concrete unevenness

Reforma Hall Social, Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura

13. Foliage, simply

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

14. Backyard Attraction

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

15. A small jungle in the house

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

16. Pots on red stone

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Iron/Steel Wood effect
Excelencia en Diseño

17. High, as in the parks

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style dining room Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

18. Metal pots under a modern staircase

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

19. A garden of white stones

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
aaestudio

20. Totally rustic

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ferraro Habitat

21. In the most impossible spaces

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style garden Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

22. Under the mezzanine stairs

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

23. A tree!

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

24. An oasis in the concrete

VERTICAL HOUSE （縦格子の家）, MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所

25. With plants and gravel

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

26. A source of water with stones

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GLR Arquitectos

27. With water mirror

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
21arquitectos

28. Under the skylight

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

For more inspiration, have a look at 5 indoor garden ideas.

Which garden idea do you like the best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


