18 ways to add TV in a small room

Turning a small room into an entertainment zone can be a little tricky due to the lack of space. One of the most difficult things to do while designing the room is to display a TV especially without wasting additional floor space. To give you an idea how you can incorporate a TV in a small space and make it look beautiful here are 18 pictures that you must see.
These glass and wood entertainment units are perfect for displaying all your electronics in a single location without acquiring a lot of floor space.
Another great way to display your television is by adding it near a designer partition like seen in the picture.
Building a similar looking TV cabinet will give you an excellent display location. You can also add a bookshelf on the top part to make it multi functional.
Reusing material to create a customized TV display area is definitely worth a shot. The designer has used old trunks to beautify the space.
These natural wood units are a perfect addition to your entertainment zone specially because they are durable and can complement any type of decor.
Decorating the back wall of your television with paintings is also a great alternative to make the small space look beautiful.
If you want a more personalized look for your TV area then creating a custom back wall like seen in the picture is worth considering.
The designer of this home has made sure that the TV stand has been kept on the bottom half of the wall, so that the rest of the area can be kept open for the light to travel.
Incorporating vintage furniture as your TV display unit is another way to give your room or regal touch.
If you do not want to spend a lot of money then you can also use modern pieces of furniture like these to use as TV stand.
Creating a focal wall similar to this using wallpaper and tiles can give you a beautiful looking TV display area.
If you have a small room then you can also create a stone wall like this to make your entertainment zone stand out.
Another Things to remember while turning a small room into an entertainment zone is the type of television. Opting for a flat screen television will help you save space and will also make the room look modern.
Creating a TV cabinet which can also be used as a curious display unit is a must for small rooms.
Building similar looking entertainment units will give you enough storage space for the room and will also give you a specific place to display your television.
If you want a durable entertainment unit then opting for metal and wood to create a similar looking table is an ideal choice.
Using fiber panels that look like wood is also a great alternative for building a customized television unit on a low budget.