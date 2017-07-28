Your browser is out-of-date.

18 ways to add TV in a small room

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Glass Green
Turning a small room into an entertainment zone can be a little tricky due to the lack of space. One of the most difficult things to do while designing the room is to display a TV especially without wasting additional floor space. To give you an idea how you can incorporate a TV in a small space and make it look beautiful here are 18 pictures that you must see.

1. Glass and wood entertainment unit

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

These glass and wood entertainment units are perfect for displaying all your electronics in a single location without acquiring a lot of floor space.

2. Designer partition

Wooden Accent , EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Modern living room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

Another great way to display your television is by adding it near a designer partition like seen in the picture.

3. TV cabinet

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Building a similar looking TV cabinet will give you an excellent display location. You can also add a bookshelf on the top part to make it multi functional.

4. Reusing material

Casa Bosque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style media room
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Reusing material to create a customized TV display area is definitely worth a shot. The designer has used old trunks to beautify the space.

5. Natural wood unit

APARTAMENTO CENTRO II, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Join Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style living room
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

These natural wood units are a perfect addition to your entertainment zone specially because they are durable and can complement any type of decor.

6. Back wall decoration

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Glass Green luxury,color,tv
Orkun Indere Interiors

Living Room Renovation

Decorating the back wall of your television with paintings is also a great alternative to make the small space look beautiful.


7. Customized back wall

Ausgefallene TV-Wand für ein Geschäftsführer-Büro, TV WALL Designmöbel TV WALL Designmöbel Multimedia roomFurniture Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
TV WALL Designmöbel

If you want a more personalized look for your TV area then creating a custom back wall like seen in the picture is worth considering.

8. Low rise TV stand

Breakfast in the woods, Masters of Interior Design Masters of Interior Design Modern living room Wood Grey
Masters of Interior Design

The designer of this home has made sure that the TV stand has been kept on the bottom half of the wall, so that the rest of the area can be kept open for the light to travel.

9. Vintage furniture

Living Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room Grey TV unit,coffee table
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room

Incorporating vintage furniture as your TV display unit is another way to give your room or regal touch.

10. Modern furniture

Zona TV Movelvivo Interiores Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Movelvivo Interiores

Zona TV

If you do not want to spend a lot of money then you can also use modern pieces of furniture like these to use as TV stand.

11. Focal wall

Apartamento Verena, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Join Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Creating a focal wall similar to this using wallpaper and tiles can give you a beautiful looking TV display area.

12. Stone wall

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada), Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Modern living room
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

If you have a small room then you can also create a stone wall like this to make your entertainment zone stand out.

13. Flat screen TV

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style living room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

Another Things to remember while turning a small room into an entertainment zone is the type of television. Opting for a flat screen television will help you save space and will also make the room look modern.

14. Curio cabinet

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

Creating a TV cabinet which can also be used as a curious display unit is a must for small rooms.

15. Storage unit

TV Room Perfect Stays Modern media room
Perfect Stays

TV Room

Building similar looking entertainment units will give you enough storage space for the room and will also give you a specific place to display your television.

16. Metal and wood table

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit Industasia Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit

If you want a durable entertainment unit then opting for metal and wood to create a similar looking table is an ideal choice.

17. Fiber panel unit

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Using fiber panels that look like wood is also a great alternative for building a customized television unit on a low budget.

18. Surrounded by shelves

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern living room
aaestudio

Lastly surrounding your television area with open shelves is the best way to maximize storage and make the space look amazing without much effort.

