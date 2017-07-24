Your browser is out-of-date.

13 great ideas for the walls your home

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Stone finishes you will love!

The materials for finishing the house are very important, because not only will it give personality and warmth to the architectural design of the house, but depending on the choice made, it can also help us maintain contact with nature. A fantastic option, which has also been used over the centuries is stone. In different colors, shapes and sizes, this natural material achieves surprising effects. In today's idea book, we have chosen 13 ideas for stone the walls that we are sure you will love.

1. The placement of the stones

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

The distribution of the stones will depend on the type chosen and the expectations of the project. There are stones like marble, which come in plates of different sizes and give a very elegant appearance, but there are others like slab stone, which have irregular shapes. 

2. Stone wall cladding 101

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Rustic style living room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

The first thing to be clear is where you would like to place the stone wall and thus know in what condition the structure of the wall is in. Depending on the stone of preference, make sure you consider all its characteristics such as its resistance, porosity and so on before making your final decision. 

3. Worth what it costs

Modern Lights Inside Out Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Inside Out Interiors

Modern Lights

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

Stone coatings are not really economical because stones are often expensive, but the investment is worth it. You will have a finish that will last practically your whole life and the aesthetics of the house will be spectacular.

4. Which part of the house is suitable for a stone wall?

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

In all. Because there are different types of stone that can be placed anywhere in the house—bathrooms, kitchens, terraces, facades, etc.

5. In a minimalist dining room, it will look fantastic

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

In this example we can observe the open plan design of the home. In this style of architectural design, it is best to maintain continuity in the colours and lines of furniture. But to divide the areas of the home without obstacles, this  white and impeccable dining room, has a wooden wall that adds earth tones adding warmth to the space.

6. On the wall of the fireplace

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style living room
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

The chimney represents the heat of the home, so it is usually the protagonist: when the wall that contains it is in stone, its presence will be even more powerful.


7. For an interior garden, below the staircase

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

The vegetation in combination with the stone is fascinating. This idea is really inspiring because it has taken full advantage of the space occupying the stairwell to place a beautiful interior garden, which stands out elegantly thanks to the stone wall.

8. On a small terrace

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist conservatory
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

When we have small spaces, it is best to decorate them with the minimum elements, so you can make use of the textures used in the finishes. Here we can appreciate how the beauty of the stone is responsible for filling the place with its presence.

9. And here's another example:

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

In this project, the original layout of the stones, their colour and the planters achieve an exceptional atmosphere.

10. The bedroom

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

Bedrooms cannot possibly escape the charming personality of stone. In this picture, we can see that small river stones completely cover the wall of the bed, which achieves a striking monumental bedside effect. The pendant lamps also add a spectacular effect.

11. A contemporary watering can

Rénovation d'une salle de Bains, MB Architecte MB Architecte Modern bathroom Grey
MB Architecte

MB Architecte
MB Architecte
MB Architecte

If you want to stone clad one of the walls of the bathroom, try the shower room. It will completely transform the design and style of your bathroom. 

12. In the kitchen

Azorean Urban Lodge, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Rustic style kitchen Yellow
ARCO mais—arquitectura e construção

ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção
ARCO mais—arquitectura e construção
ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção

Rustic kitchens are incredibly cosy because they know how to take advantage of the richness of natural materials for their beautification. Here we can see that stone has been combined with colourful tiles to give greater vitality to the design of the kitchen. 

Another angle:

Azorean Urban Lodge, ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção Rustic style kitchen Ceramic Multicolored
ARCO mais—arquitectura e construção

ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção
ARCO mais—arquitectura e construção
ARCO mais - arquitectura e construção

13. On the facade

Bugambilias, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

The facade is the face of our house, our cover letter, so it should look impressive. The use of stone on the facade of the house will give much personality to the house.

For more inspiration, have a look at 15 stone wall ideas for your living room

Where would you place a stone wall in your home? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


