13 great ideas for the walls your home

Stone finishes you will love!
The materials for finishing the house are very important, because not only will it give personality and warmth to the architectural design of the house, but depending on the choice made, it can also help us maintain contact with nature. A fantastic option, which has also been used over the centuries is stone. In different colors, shapes and sizes, this natural material achieves surprising effects. In today's idea book, we have chosen 13 ideas for stone the walls that we are sure you will love.
The distribution of the stones will depend on the type chosen and the expectations of the project. There are stones like marble, which come in plates of different sizes and give a very elegant appearance, but there are others like slab stone, which have irregular shapes.
The first thing to be clear is where you would like to place the stone wall and thus know in what condition the structure of the wall is in. Depending on the stone of preference, make sure you consider all its characteristics such as its resistance, porosity and so on before making your final decision.
Stone coatings are not really economical because stones are often expensive, but the investment is worth it. You will have a finish that will last practically your whole life and the aesthetics of the house will be spectacular.
In all. Because there are different types of stone that can be placed anywhere in the house—bathrooms, kitchens, terraces, facades, etc.
In this example we can observe the open plan design of the home. In this style of architectural design, it is best to maintain continuity in the colours and lines of furniture. But to divide the areas of the home without obstacles, this white and impeccable dining room, has a wooden wall that adds earth tones adding warmth to the space.
The chimney represents the heat of the home, so it is usually the protagonist: when the wall that contains it is in stone, its presence will be even more powerful.
The vegetation in combination with the stone is fascinating. This idea is really inspiring because it has taken full advantage of the space occupying the stairwell to place a beautiful interior garden, which stands out elegantly thanks to the stone wall.
When we have small spaces, it is best to decorate them with the minimum elements, so you can make use of the textures used in the finishes. Here we can appreciate how the beauty of the stone is responsible for filling the place with its presence.
In this project, the original layout of the stones, their colour and the planters achieve an exceptional atmosphere.
Bedrooms cannot possibly escape the charming personality of stone. In this picture, we can see that small river stones completely cover the wall of the bed, which achieves a striking monumental bedside effect. The pendant lamps also add a spectacular effect.
If you want to stone clad one of the walls of the bathroom, try the shower room. It will completely transform the design and style of your bathroom.
Rustic kitchens are incredibly cosy because they know how to take advantage of the richness of natural materials for their beautification. Here we can see that stone has been combined with colourful tiles to give greater vitality to the design of the kitchen.
The facade is the face of our house, our cover letter, so it should look impressive. The use of stone on the facade of the house will give much personality to the house.
