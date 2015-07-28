6 easy storage ideas for the house

This bathroom storage design which is placed right under the bathroom sink is convenient, practical, and efficient. Finding stuff can be a challenge when the bathroom sink is cluttered with lots of things. The mini drawers within the drawers allow you to store all those small things which could easily get lost lying around the bathroom.

This bathroom storage design is not only ideal for small bathrooms with limited space, but actually any bathroom that has a tendency to get cluttered. Unfortunately, the bathroom is one of those places which tends to get cluttered with lots of stuff. Cleaning a bathroom sink which is full of stuff can be time consuming and bothersome. Organising things efficiently can save a lot of time and reduce unnecessary stress.

Another great bathroom storage idea utilises the bathtub as a storage solution. Little compartments integrated into the external shell of the bathtub provides an ideal space to store shampoos and soaps.

These clever bathroom storage ideas will make the bathroom experience smoother and more conveninient.