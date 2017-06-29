Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas to make your bedroom look amazing

Ritika Tiwari
Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern style bedroom
Building a bedroom which is beautiful and inviting is an absolute necessity in today's day. It is the only room in the entire house that is made for helping us recover from a long and tiring day. One of the easiest ways to create a nice looking bedroom is by adding modern features to the room. If you are trying to figure out as to what are these features then here are 12 pictures that can help you.

1. Wooden light panel

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom Building,Property,Furniture,Comfort,Light,Ceiling fan,Wood,Lighting,Window,Interior design

Premdas Krishna

Magnificent
Premdas Krishna

Magnificent

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Installing lights in your bedroom is a very simple thing but making it look creative is difficult. By adding a similar wooden light panel you will not only be able to add lights to your room but will also be able to make it look different.

2. Back lights

Residential, S2A studio S2A studio Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Textile,Bed frame,Lighting,Interior design,Bed

S2A studio

Residential
S2A studio

Residential

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

Another great way to add lights in your bedroom is by opting for these LED ceiling and wall back lights. These fixtures are perfect to be used as mood lighting or night light. You can also use these fixtures to put on your very own lightshow.

3. Floor to ceiling window

Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida - Yagotimber. Yagotimber.com Mediterranean style bedroom bedroom designs idea
Yagotimber.com

Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida—Yagotimber.

Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com

Ventilation is another thing that most of us do not consider while building a bedroom. By opting for these floor to ceiling windows you can make sure that your bedroom has proper ventilation and it also looks amazing at the same time.

4. Curtains and drapes

homify Minimalist bedroom Wood Red

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have windows in your bedroom then opting for curtains or drapes is a must. This will help reduce the amount of sunlight that enters your room and will also keep it cooler. It will also give you enough privacy.

5. Fire place

Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern style bedroom
adventures in living

Chelsea townhouse

adventures in living
adventures in living
adventures in living

One might think that fireplaces are not an ideal option while decorating a bedroom but they can also be quite useful. These fireplaces are perfect for maintaining heat during winters. You can also opt for electronic fireplaces which can act as a wall decor for your room.

6. Decorative mirrors

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Comfort,Decoration,Light,Product,Building,Textile,Wood,Lighting,Interior design

KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

The designer of this bed room has added decorative mirrors right opposite to the window so that it can help reflect the light into every corner of the room. It also makes the wall look beautiful and artistic.


7. Light fixtures

Спальня с умными технологиями, Tatiana Shishkina Tatiana Shishkina Scandinavian style bedroom

Tatiana Shishkina
Tatiana Shishkina

Tatiana Shishkina
Tatiana Shishkina
Tatiana Shishkina

Opting for creative pieces of light fixture is another way to make your bedroom look nice. For this room the designer has opted for a contemporary ceiling light fixture which gives the space a unique look.

8. Focal wall

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Creating a focal wall in your bedroom is a must if you want to make it look welcoming and nice. The simplest way of doing so is by painting the back wall of your bed with a different shade than the rest of the room.

9. Plants

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Adding potted plants wherever possible will give your room a beautiful look and will also make sure that it smells fresh. It will also had a natural touch to the space.

10. Wooden bed

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The furniture pieces that you incorporate in your bedroom can also play an important role in making the space look amazing. One of the most ideal materials to use while creating these furniture pieces is wood as it is durable and blends easily with any type of decor.

11. Paintings

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

If you want to give your bedroom and artistic touch then opting for such big paintings is highly recommended. These paintings can be of anything from sceneries to abstract art depending on your taste.

12. Wall paper

Романтический интерьер для семейной пары, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Classic style bedroom

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

For those of you who want to make their bedroom look nice but do not want to spend a lot of money then opting for wallpapers is worth considering. The design of a this room has used square panels of framed wallpaper to give the room different look.

An elegant villa of 2150sqft in Pune
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


