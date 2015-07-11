Creating a party atmosphere at home can start from really small party ideas like quirky beverage coasters and throw cushions, to big party ideas like chic pool tables and home bars. If you're a party animal, enjoy entertaining lots of guests at your home, or like cooking and inviting friends over, browse through these brilliant ideas to get your house into the party mode.

Designing your house to accommodate parties is a great alternative for those of us who like to party, but don't necessarily enjoy the mainstream party scene on offer. Think of it as a custom-made party that matches your taste. The party crowd and the people you have around during parties is your choice, and so is the music, the drinks, and the food. In the long-run, having house parties can save money, if you compare it to going clubbing every weekend. Creating a party atmosphere at home is a great idea to bring family and friends together in a laid-back setting.