7 simple ideas to beat the summer heat

Summer is here! When the temperature soars to over 40 degrees in certain towns and cities, only a lucky few have the luxury of heading to their vacation home in the hills. For those, who are stuck in the urban areas, it’s vital to stay cool when you are at home. Being in an air-conditioned environment may seem like the best solution, but since summers usually come with power outages, everyone needs a few simple tips for staying as cool as possible.

When you are building a house, get help from an architect to include a few cooling features in your home.