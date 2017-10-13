Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 ideas to renovate the entrance and hallway of your house

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you are looking out for ideas to renovate the entrance of your house or the hallways that connects your home to your courtyard, you have reached the right page. Here is a bunch of ideas that you can use to revamp or spruce up the entryway and hallway whether your house is small or big. There are modern designs, there are rustic designs, and there are designs of a lavish as well as a tight budget. There is idea and design for everyone. Some of these ideas are rather easy to carry out, while some others may need professional help. So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy the visual tour and take inspirations to remodel the entrance and hallway of your beautiful home.

1. Change the floor of the entry and choose a stylish option

homify Mediterranean style garden Marble Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Planting trees in the hallway for a natural and sensational look.

Residência Copacabana, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Tropical style garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

3. How about a modern lining in 3D?

Área de lazer no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style garden
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

4. Cover the entrance wall and add a gardener throughout great!

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern garage/shed
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

5. Draw inspiration from this rustic design to decorate your hallway or small patio

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

6. A small garden at the entrance

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo


7. Paint the walls of the corridor in light colours to make it look brighter

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

8. Narrow alley? A green wall and mirrors across will make it look more spacious and fresh.

Cozinha SJ, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Modern conservatory
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

9. Plants in large pots give a fresh and green look

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

10. Pure Concrete

Casa JLM, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

11. Revamp your stairs and stone walls in a dark tone for a grand entrance

Entrance homify Modern houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

12. Natural stone and wooden door for a nice entry

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Simplicity with a touch of warmth

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

14. Build a small pergola at the entrance of your house

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

15. Stone

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

16. A small planter

Haus B in Waiblingen, bohnarchitektur bohnarchitektur Modern windows & doors
bohnarchitektur

bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur

17. Steps and Stone Wall

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
D&amp;L Stonedel

D&L Stonedel
D&amp;L Stonedel
D&L Stonedel

18. Jardineras to decorate the entrance and facade of your house

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

19. A planter along the entrance gives personalises your entryway

CASA DO FOTOGRAFO, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Modern houses
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

20. Stepwise Road

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

21. Concrete and posh like a luxury hotel

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
Herzog-Architektur

Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur

22. An Inspirational entry

CASA DE PRAIA EM CONDOMINIO - GUARAJUBA / BAHIA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style garage/shed Green
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

23. Ideal for narrow aisles

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

24. Modern and quirky Pergolas

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

25. A wooden door – For a royal look

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

26. Wood, glass and stone

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. A spiralling path

Varios, arquitecto9.com arquitecto9.com Classic style houses
arquitecto9.com

arquitecto9.com
arquitecto9.com
arquitecto9.com

28. A semi-open wall pedestrian entrance to mark the entry of the car

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

29. Rustic entrance

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style windows & doors
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

30. A corridor with perfect lighting

Cumbres Elite Premier, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern walls & floors Stone
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Also checkout 8 ideas for small home entrance here.

16 ideas to beautify your walls and use them as storage space
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks