A beautiful home with wonderful woodwork in Mumbai

One may not associate larger than life strokes of luxury in a compact, urban space. But that is exactly what the team of designers from Sumedhruvi Design Studio managed to achieve with much vision and excellent design values. This urban home has some simple yet luxurious elements in dual tones which makes it a win win situation for both neatness and dramatic good looks. Come and have a look at this beautiful home in our next home tour, to know more.
The open kitchen can be seen from the dining room and it has pretty stencil work on the main island, which makes it an exotic space. Large copper lamps hang down.
The natural finish of teak come through in this door which has some neat carving. This kind of an entrance makes for a rich look without cluttering the senses. It has been set in a door frame that has a darker wooden polish and a delicate hanging Moroccon lamp that has a golden frame.
This space has a bright red door with painted white outlines. The look is an artsy one that blends in well with the solid wooden features, heavy hanging lamps and general luxurious demeanor of the space. The door knobs and handles are in a classic look and finish.
The dining room has a wonderful piece de resistance that draws the eye as soon as you enter this space. The red wall has an unusual accent in the form of a white moulded frame which sits squarely in the middle of wall with beige couches on one side and a heavy wooden dining table on the other side. This dining table has a rather exotic look with the colonial and the typical Indian handiwork meeting somewhere in between. The lighting in the false ceiling drapes this space in a golden glow.
The luxurious living room has a balanced dose of two very disparate elements—passion and tranquility. The Buddha painting in its coppery, grey and gold strokes has a rather tranquil bearing along with the simple layout of the space. In the meanwhile, the red wall of passion brings in much drama with the carved wooden couches and the heavy drapes in cream.
The main hall has an open layout with white wall to play off the bright red hues.
The red and white combination with the motif laden wall brings in a royal look like none other!
This cream hued dressing room is filled with carved pieces and golden lighting.
This pista green bedroom has white carved furniture and spots of golden lighting.
This bedroom is a vision indeed with the large oval mirror on the side and a pretty shelf above the heavily carved white bed. The dual tones make the space a simple yet luxurious one.
For more design ideas, take a look at - A creative and well planned New Delhi home