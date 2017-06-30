15 modern staircase ideas for your beautiful home

Over the period of time, architectural science has evolved immensely. The modern concepts in architecture are all about perfect design, comfort and simplicity. It also understands the importance of each and every part of the home and has a powerful impact on them. Advancement in architecture has transformed the way we see our house. Staircases are no longer just a few steps made of brick and concrete that joins two floors of a house. It has now become a piece of art which we want to look impeccable and blended with the interior of our home.
To impress and inspire you, our interior designers have crafted amazing staircases. Today we took the opportunity to show their creativity and aptitude and have brought 15 amazing staircase design ideas for you to get inspired.
White staircase with metal and glass railing and grey color wall that merges with the stones on the wall, it is a perfect blend of modern and rustic.
Purity of the interior is extended up to the staircase. There is nothing jazzy here, just a few steps hanging in space with a metal and glass railing guiding its way up.
Just simple wooden boards fixed on wooden boards; it is innovation at its best. The result… a stunning design!
The latest trend to follow is to keep the things simple. Simple is elegant!
Sandwiched between open brick wall and glass and metal railing, these wooden panels fixed on metals from beneath makes an amazing staircase.
If heaven had a stairway, it would have been like this. A simple design made regal by its twist and turns. It is mesmerizing!
It’s innovative, modern and fabulous way to join the two levels of your home. Creativity at its best!
It is hard to ignore the charm and warmth of wood. The curvy staircase rising from the shiny floor to reach up the wooden rooftop is stunning.
Grey stairs hanging from the stone wall on one side and the protective glass wall on the other, it is modern and sophisticated.
Solid wooden blocks to step on and delicate glass railing; it is a bold step to get a beautiful view from above.
Strong translucent glass framed in metal beautifully hides the stairs. What really looks attractive here is the wonderful design created by the frame as it moves up the stairs.
The strong metal staircase with open brick wall in the backdrop, this brings the memory of the industrial age but with a modern twist.
Curvy steps are best suited in small space. But the stylish twist will elevate the look of your interior. So go for it!
Solid wood is perfectly coordinated with the glass railing and subtle tone of the interior. The niche on the wood can be used to enhance the beauty of the space.
The attractive staircase will surely become a beautiful play area for the kids of the home. Let them enjoy their childhood while you watch them grow.
