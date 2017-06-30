Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern staircase ideas for your beautiful home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Over the period of time, architectural science has evolved immensely. The modern concepts in architecture are all about perfect design, comfort and simplicity. It also understands the importance of each and every part of the home and has a powerful impact on them. Advancement in architecture has transformed the way we see our house. Staircases are no longer just a few steps made of brick and concrete that joins two floors of a house. It has now become a piece of art which we want to look impeccable and blended with the interior of our home. 

To impress and inspire you, our interior designers have crafted amazing staircases. Today we took the opportunity to show their creativity and aptitude and have brought 15 amazing staircase design ideas for you to get inspired.

Modern and rustic

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
White staircase with metal and glass railing and grey color wall that merges with the stones on the wall, it is a perfect blend of modern and rustic.

In harmony with the interior

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Purity of the interior is extended up to the staircase. There is nothing jazzy here, just a few steps hanging in space with a metal and glass railing guiding its way up.

Fashionably modern

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Just simple wooden boards fixed on wooden boards; it is innovation at its best. The result… a stunning design!

Minimalist is in vogue

Residential, Prabu Shankar Photography Prabu Shankar Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The latest trend to follow is to keep the things simple. Simple is elegant!

A climb to remember

STAIR CASE homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Sandwiched between open brick wall and glass and metal railing, these wooden panels fixed on metals from beneath makes an amazing staircase.

Stairways to heaven

Skulpturtreppe Münzenberg, Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If heaven had a stairway, it would have been like this. A simple design made regal by its twist and turns. It is mesmerizing!


Designer steps

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
It’s innovative, modern and fabulous way to join the two levels of your home. Creativity at its best!

The warmth of wood

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
It is hard to ignore the charm and warmth of wood. The curvy staircase rising from the shiny floor to reach up the wooden rooftop is stunning.

Hanging in the air

Casa di città, Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto Studio Associato Architetti Luisa Movio Michele Poletto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Grey stairs hanging from the stone wall on one side and the protective glass wall on the other, it is modern and sophisticated.

Bold and beautiful

Rum Point, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Solid wooden blocks to step on and delicate glass railing; it is a bold step to get a beautiful view from above.

Concealed behind

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Strong translucent glass framed in metal beautifully hides the stairs. What really looks attractive here is the wonderful design created by the frame as it moves up the stairs.

Strong and sturdy

Casa Bosque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
The strong metal staircase with open brick wall in the backdrop, this brings the memory of the industrial age but with a modern twist.

Twirling in style

Refurbishment in Teusuillo, Bogotá, SDHR Arquitectura SDHR Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Brown
Curvy steps are best suited in small space. But the stylish twist will elevate the look of your interior. So go for it!

Solid steps

Casa das riscas verdes, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Solid wood is perfectly coordinated with the glass railing and subtle tone of the interior. The niche on the wood can be used to enhance the beauty of the space.

​The play zone

Kayak staircase yellow Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Rectangle,Orange,Yellow,Triangle,Font,Plant,Fashion accessory,Metal,Brand,Cone
The attractive staircase will surely become a beautiful play area for the kids of the home. Let them enjoy their childhood while you watch them grow.

Which of these modern staircase designs is your favourite? We are waiting for your comments.


