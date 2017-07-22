A beautiful home for a modern Indian family

Today’s home tour is indeed a unique and unusual one that brings the verdant greenery into the indoor scenery of a very modern home. This wonderful home is all about linear lines and simple colors, but the abounding greenery around it gives it a very tranquil and wholesome aura. Come and have a look at this beautiful home to know more!
This countryside home has a rich contemporary appeal with natural colors like beige and brown. The use of wood can be seen in the rooftop as well as the slats on the porch. The large driveway is also done up in brown tiles while the balcony and garage door are also in wood, which gives a neat contemporary twist to the traditional countryside home.
The main hall has an open layout which integrates the living room, the dining room and the kitchen. The brown and white space has been done up with sleek textures and simple finishes to give it all a contemporary look. The only flourish is the hanging white lamp on top which makes for an elegant touch.
the slim wooden table has a rich teak finish along with the chairs in the same hue. A deep wooden hue descends over the kitchen island and cabinets which have been further outlined by white linear shapes and walls. On one side, one can see a fireplace sitting in a snug corner. False ceiling and lighting also add artistic beauty to this simple area.
The kitchen is the true gourmet centre of the home with its large U shaped design. The white and wooden space with its chrome appliances epitomizes all things contemporary and keeps the palette neat, and the palate full! The lines in the false ceiling hold white lights that throw a stark glow on the area. Whether you are in the living room or the dining room, you will have plenty of light to cook and eat in comfort.
The cream furniture offers low seating with structured good looks. The drapes match the upholstery while the brown sheers match the wooden elements in the space. One wall of the room has been done up with wooden squares with a contrast cream hued stand below. The coffee table brings in both colors while the wall on one end has been divided to make a niche in order to fit in a fireplace.
The bedroom has a large wooden door for the headboard. A brown upholstery and the drapes match with white sheers for a frothy look. The bedding has a pattern in brown on the white fabric. Wooden floors complete the look and give a pretty countryside vibe.
The bathroom combines the country and the urban elements to bring in glass, wood and granite so that you have a space where you can luxuriate.
