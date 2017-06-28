Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ways to make your bathroom look lavish

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Hotel ABaC Barcelona, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We all love the way five-star hotel bathrooms look but it is not always possible to incorporate the same design in our homes. Most people do not understand the small features or elements that these lavish bathrooms showcase. This makes it all the more difficult for us to design our bathroom.

If you too are looking for ways of making your bathroom look lavish then here are six pictures that you must consider.

1. Stone wall

ЖК "Воробьевы Горы", Sky Gallery Sky Gallery Asian style bathroom
Sky Gallery

Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery

To give this bathroom a unique touch the designer has opted for a stone wall for the entire room. He has used sleek stand stone pieces so that the wall does not dominate the rest of the fixtures. Apart from this the colours of the stone is also kept light so that it can blend easily with the decor of the bathroom.

2. Marble floor

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The floor of your bathroom is as important as any of the fixtures. For this reason opting for a natural stone like marble is the right way to go. This will not only give your bathroom a luxurious look but will also make it long lasting. Marbles are available in different pastel shades which makes them complement any type of decor.

3. Corner tub

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not have enough straight wall to incorporate a tub in your bathroom then opting for this corner fixture is highly recommended. These tubs can be installed in an L-shape corner making them compact. Apart from this these tubs can also add a modern touch to your bathroom that you may desire. You also get an option of ceramic and plastic tubs to choose.

4. Colourful cabinets

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Eclectic style bathroom
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Opting for white cabinets and fixtures is not always essential. Instead you can opt for designer colourful cabinets and shelves like these to make the space look beautiful. Apart from this they also give your bathroom great vibe making the space look lively.

5. Fresh flowers

Carpe-diem, Ulrik Nolland Ulrik Nolland Modern bathroom
Ulrik Nolland

Ulrik Nolland
Ulrik Nolland
Ulrik Nolland

If you do not want to spend a lot of money on remodeling your bathroom then the best way to make it look beautiful is by adding fresh flowers whenever possible. These flowers can be placed near your sink or even in hanging pots from the ceiling to give your room an amazing look.

6. Mirror partition

Hotel ABaC Barcelona, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

For those of you who have a spacious bathroom, partitioning the shower area from the rest of the room is a must. You can use a mirror wall is instead of plain glass to give it a grand touch. These mirrors would also help reflect the light into every corner of the room making it brighter.

Which on of these ideas was your favourite?


