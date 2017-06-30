Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas to make your house look modern without spending a fortune

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist living room Tiles White
Making small changes in the home changes the way a space looks. Basically we all plan about modernizing our home in some way or the other at least once in a year. But again drop the plan thinking that it would be an expensive affair or a time-consuming one. Mentioned below are some simple but extremely interesting and easy ideas for changing the décor of a room without much investment time-wise or money-wise. These designs are suggested by professional interior designers and decorators and can make any home look fabulous and fantastic.

1. Illumination of every step on the stair

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
Working with stairs can help in bringing a definite change in the appearance of a room. Placing lights strategically on every stair helps in creation of a modern and unique atmosphere. The effects of such changes can be felt more at night when the lights are put on. If you are looking for a romantic setting, switch off the other lights in the room and just keep the lights of the stairs illuminated. The room develops a very welcoming ambience overall.

2. Creating visual impact with a different colour

Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis Violaine Denis Modern living room
While colouring the walls of a room, try colouring one wall in a different colour than rest of the walls. In many homes, you will find that the centre room has an absolutely different colour pattern than the other rooms in the house. A visual accent and impact is created through this colour pattern giving the room a contemporary and modern look and appearance.

3. Total open plan of a room

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist living room Tiles White
If you are planning to give a completely new look and feel to a place, this plan is sure to work. Demolish a wall that acts as a barrier between two spaces. Or make rearrangements in the furniture settings. With such alterations, the overall layout plan of the room can be changed. And this open design is highly popular in any kind of contemporary design. Neutrals shades and white furnishings are extremely popular with such setups.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

4. Wood floors

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Minimalist living room
Changing flooring of a room can alter the entire look of a place. Wooden floors have their own charm and appeal and have been a favourite in many homes since long time. Along with imparting a sense of warmth, wooden floors make a room look modern by creating a unique ambience.

5. 3D textured coatings

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
In recent years, many homes have started using 3D textured coatings. They come in extremely interesting designs and patterns. Moreover, different kinds of materials are used in these coatings and each material has a different kind of effect when applied on the well. The personality of the wall varies depending upon the material and the design that is used on the wall for the design and texture. With suitable kind of lighting arrangements, the walls have game of shadows and look very interesting and attractive.

6. Concrete coatings

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
 If you do not want to experiment much with home redesigning, you can always settle for concrete coatings. Concrete helps in giving great sense of modernity to any available space. The natural color, the texture and the robustness offered by concrete helps in creating a strong and unique character. Contemporary personality is created with concrete coatings.


7. Using glass railings in a house

Renders Interiores, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have a staircase in your home, it is obvious that there will be a railing with it. Try and make a glass railing. This imparts a modern and chic look to the place. The area also looks clean and proper with lot of character added to it. If you notice closely you will find that your home has a new face with the glass railing.

8. Cladding on the exteriors

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern houses
Along with home interiors, the exteriors also need changes and renovations. Try putting new coatings on the walls of the home exteriors. This helps in altering the visual composition of the place and gives an overall modern approach. For modern exterior cladding, various kinds of materials including metal, stone and wood are used extensively.

9. Lattices have made strong comeback

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
Lattices were extremely common in homes that belonged to yesteryears. Intricate designs and patterns are made on the walls letting in air come in and out allowing ventilation in the space. Lattices have gained immense popularity off late again and the style has made a grand comeback. Homes, which are very hot, can use this thermal comfort system at home. It is not only good looking but also helps in proper ventilation.

10. Designer lights and luminaries

MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN

Try creating a focal point in any room with anything you feel proper. This can be done with an object or with some kind of centre lighting etc. check out these yellow coloured light shades in spherical designs and patterns. These help in creating set of shadows that are pretty interesting. In fact, some parts of the room can be accentuated with the same colour as that of the light shade.

11. Changing appliances and electronic devices

homify Modern kitchen Solid Wood Brown
Improving kitchen settings and décor is probably the most difficult part of upgrading home décor. And the easiest way of doing that is by working on the appliances and electronic items that are present in the kitchen. Appliances made of stainless steel or the ones that come with high gloss finish are considered the best ones while upgrading the décor and look of the kitchen to a modern one.

12. Integrating a home gym

Дизайн квартиры "Гармония цвета", Samarina projects Samarina projects Minimalist gym
Maintaining fitness is something that everyone wants today in this fast paced life. Give your room a new look by installing some gym equipment so that you can enjoy the fitness regimen in your own home. Adding the equipment not only helps in making you fitter, but also makes the home look modern and contemporary.

13. Exterior lighting can change the décor of a place

homify Modern houses
Work on the house exteriors by installing the right kinds of lights and lighting design. Use spots and LED strips so that the exteriors look bright and beautiful at night. The façade looks more interesting with proper lighting arrangements.

Try these ideas and make your home look contemporary and modern with minimum efforts and investment. You can also try out these elegant lighting ideas for your dining room here

A beautiful and modern house in Jodhpur
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


