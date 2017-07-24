Your browser is out-of-date.

20 ideas to separate spaces in your house

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
The natural resort to turn to walls to separate spaces in your home might run high, but there exist different approaches which essentially create the same effect as a wall. This post is intended at enlightening you on the multitude of ways that you can divide spaces in your home. Let's shatter all the walls we created around divides being specifically restricted to just walls

​1. Glass door

용산 리첸시아, DECORIAN DECORIAN Modern windows & doors
DECORIAN

DECORIAN
DECORIAN
DECORIAN

A glass door rings in the right kind of vibes when strategically located to form a divide between two rooms. It particularly stands out due to the fact that it doesn't block the view of the other side of the partition as do walls. 

​2. Book case

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make your partition multifunctional by adding a bookshelf in place of a wall. This subtly shifts focus from the bookshelf as a partition to the bookshelf being a functional unit of the room.

​3. Curtains Curtains

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style living room
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Curtains can not just regulate the amount of light you let in, but also act as a divider separating rooms. Well draped curtains can create a nice airy feel in your home.

​4. Shutter

The House of Yellow Shadows, Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses Furniture,Property,Building,Couch,Chair,Wood,Table,Interior design,Window,Architecture
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

The House of Yellow Shadows

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Shutters and curtains go hand in hand creating a warm and tropical feel. A variety of options present themselves to you though wood stands out.

Here's what the experts have to showcase. 

5. Low walls

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Low level walls add a dimension to the room. Not only does it act as a barrier between large spaces, but also as a counter of sorts to place showpieces. 

6. A glass barrier

Nos dan una casa y devolvemos otra, Etxe&Co Etxe&Co Modern kitchen Iron/Steel
Etxe&amp;Co

Etxe&Co
Etxe&amp;Co
Etxe&Co

As opposed to a wall which restricts space and vision, glass doors stand out. They add a certain amount of finesse to the room which cannot be replicated by any other material. 


7. Natural elements

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Choose natural ornaments to divide spaces in your bathroom. This is an idea that can be extended to other parts of your house as well. 

8. A wood clad wall

STUDY DEN shahen mistry architects Modern houses Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Building,Wood,Lighting,Living room,Interior design,Flooring
shahen mistry architects

STUDY DEN

shahen mistry architects
shahen mistry architects
shahen mistry architects

To keep matters of personal and professional on two distinct sides is something we all require. If you have a home office then a wall clad in wood with a crystalline surface will do the trick for you. 

9. Frosted glass

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

To contain the belongings of a room in your home, pick out frosted glass. It elevates the overall ambiance of the room while behaving as a divide. 

10. The television backdrop as a wall

Salas de Estar, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style living room Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

Rather than secluding the placement of the TV in a corner, place in on a wall that would divide the living and dining areas. 

11. The bed as a demarcation

REALIZACJA - OLIMPIA PORT, KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz Eclectic style living room
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz

KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz
KODO projekty i realizacje wnętrz

For a large bedroom with no clear cut demarcations, a bed with a curtain canopy acts as the ideal separator. To one side you can have a lounge maybe and to the other your bed stand. 

12. A cabinet

Квартира для девушки в ЖК "Аврора", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style living room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Fear not if the lack of walls leaves you with wide spaces you don't know how to deal with. Pick out a cabinet that's fairly large and set it up perpendicular to a stand or table so as to create a room within a room. 

13. With the floor

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern dining room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

It's time to shift focus to ground level . Pick out different materials for the floor of your home to separate rooms. 

14. The wall of paper

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Bilderwelten

Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten

Essentially an alternate to curtains, paper walls add a new dimension to your room. The best part is that much like wallpaper you can shuffle between different idea so that there is no stagnation. The cost effectiveness of this idea makes it all the more worthwhile. 

15. Wooden framework

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown interior design,bangalore interior,living room interior,home interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

A wooden framework such as this keeps things simple yet elegant at the same time, allowing you to accomplish what you set out to do in the first place, with the added bonus of aestheticism. 

16. A unique spiral wall

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Let your creative side run wild as you play with designs. This design works because the role it plays as a work of art overpowers it's role as a separator or divider. 

17. With a hammock

Vivienda zona Malasaña, Madrid, nimú equipo de diseño nimú equipo de diseño Scandinavian style living room
nimú equipo de diseño

nimú equipo de diseño
nimú equipo de diseño
nimú equipo de diseño

Relax, unwind and let the breeze sway you to the alluring comfort of your home. This approach works best for contemporary homes, though it can be incorporated in traditional homes also. 

18. An interior garden

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

To keep things natural and simple, turn to nature to do all the dividing for you. Place pots and maybe an interior garden so as to demarcate areas. 

19. Color coding

Квартира- студия 46 м/кв., metrixdesign metrixdesign Industrial style living room
metrixdesign

metrixdesign
metrixdesign
metrixdesign

Why turn to walls, plants, or flooring when you could resort to paint? Pick bold colors to make an area and contrast it with a lighter shade. 

20. A shelved wall

Residencia en Morelia, Michoacán., 3h arquitectos 3h arquitectos Modern living room
3h arquitectos

3h arquitectos
3h arquitectos
3h arquitectos

A great option is to pick out stone structured walls to add depth to a regular wall. A cut out shelf comes with benefits of its own. 

For more on how to separate spaces, follow this link. 

A beautifully furnished home in Noida
Would you like to have a say on this ideabook?


