Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 pictures of indoor gardens for small spaces

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

To own a beautiful garden is a dream we all have. With shrinking green zone in cities, the dream has now become a desire. A flourishing indoor garden will bring that much desired greenery right inside your home. Although in just a small way, but you will contribute your bit towards keeping the environment clean and green.

The Homify professionals have come up with some stunning ideas of indoor gardens just for you. A big or small, there is one for every space. Have a look, create one for your home and breathe the freshness.

1. ​Garden on the move

Végétaux naturels - Murs végétalisés intérieurs et Cadres végétalisés, Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Interior landscaping
Vertical Flore

Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore

Create a vertical garden on a movable wall. Fix a few pots on a vertical stand and then grow your choicest ornamental and flowering plants on the wall. Your stunning moving garden is ready to move.

3. ​Picture perfect

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Rustic wooden frame adorning the wall of your home brings some old world charm with it. Frame a few green pots on it. It will look lively, fresh, innovative and above all fabulous. An indoor garden is ready to flaunt.

3. ​The green walk

Indoor Landscape homify Modern garden
homify

Indoor Landscape

homify
homify
homify

It’s a challenge to decorate the hallway. Usually we end up spending extravagantly to make this space impressive. Well not anymore. Take a clue from here and create an indoor garden in the hallway. The green walk will surely make you feel proud and impress your guests too.

4. Stone and wood

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Pebble floor with wooden steps to hop on it, white pots contrasted well by green plants and a simple wooden bench to sit and enjoy the small garden; it is pristine.

5. ​A corner garden

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Every house has a tricky corner where we have no idea of what to do with it. Get idea! Show your creativity and make it your beautiful bamboo garden.

6. ​Hanging pots

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sturdy wrought iron stands holding delicate green pots; it is an easy way to create a beautiful garden on the barren wall.


7. Artificial landscape

jardin interior, A-labastrum arquitectos A-labastrum arquitectos Minimalist style garden Limestone White
A-labastrum arquitectos

A-labastrum arquitectos
A-labastrum arquitectos
A-labastrum arquitectos

Do some planning and build a beautiful garden. Take inspiration from here and create a garden of stones, pots, plants and fountain. A landscape inside your home, isn’t it amazing?

8. ​Curvy on the straight wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Normal is boring. The sight of these wavy pots filled with greenery fixed on white walls looks fresh and rejuvenating.

9. ​Inside outside

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Make the most of the space available in the balcony. Hang the plants on the railing, keep pots on the floor and then place a simple cane sofa there to enjoy the best brew in your fabulous garden.

10. ​Elegance in simplicity

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

There is nothing elaborate here. Just a simple wall hanging made of wrought iron with a few ornamental plants hanging from it; minimalist and simple looks elegant.

For more fresh and inspiring ideas for indoor gardens, click here.

7 simple ideas to beat the summer heat
Which idea would you like to bring home? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks