10 pictures of indoor gardens for small spaces

To own a beautiful garden is a dream we all have. With shrinking green zone in cities, the dream has now become a desire. A flourishing indoor garden will bring that much desired greenery right inside your home. Although in just a small way, but you will contribute your bit towards keeping the environment clean and green.

The Homify professionals have come up with some stunning ideas of indoor gardens just for you. A big or small, there is one for every space. Have a look, create one for your home and breathe the freshness.