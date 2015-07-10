A relaxing bungalow home

Introducing
The Spinney house, a freshly renovated bungalow home that has been carefully reconfigured by renown interior design experts from Design cubed. Their approach for the bungalow renovation was to completely revamp the internal layout of the home, which was previously defined by rigid and cramped spaces. Today, the Spinney house is characterised by an open layout that epitomises connectivity and fluidity between areas. Rooms share a sense of comfort and inclusion which lures the owners and guests to relax and enjoy their new surroundings. See for yourself…
The tired old bungalow that existed before the renovation is long gone. From this perspective we can appreciate the homes new modern rear exterior. A minor extension of the home has created a fresh new alfresco area that's formed by retractable sliding doors across its entirety. The lines between indoor and outdoor areas is blurred thanks to the seamless nature of the design.
The decking area has been optimised to the fullest by the inclusion of brand new outdoor furniture. What better way to embrace a sunny day than sitting for a coffee at the bistro table, or lying on one of the pool chairs?
The new alfresco forms as the homes main social hub. It would be difficult to resist wasting the day away on one of these comfy lounges that are filled with an assortment of pillows. Time is best spent relaxing and enjoying the uninterrupted views of the garden.
Combining different lighting styles and designs can bring an exciting accent to a space. Here in the kitchen, we can see how the variety of lighting provide the room with a diversity of illumination. The choice to include a row of industrial style hanging lights above the island benchtop is a bold design statement.
The dining room is located in one of the smaller spaces within the home. Despite its small floorspace, the placement and choice of furniture take full advantage of all the available space without the sense of being cramped or uncomfortable.
Not for those concerned with privacy, the bedroom is a space that is simply decorated and is clutter free. A monochrome colour scheme provides the owners a feeling of conformity and modernity. A highlight is the pair of skylights which allow plenty of natural light into the room throughout the day.
And now, last but not least, we take a look within the main bathroom that is full of interesting design features. We love the choice of mosaic stone tiling which surrounds the magnificent standalone ceramic bathtub. The tub has been placed so that those enjoying a relaxing soak can take in the views of the garden.
Do you wish to create an inviting outdoor setting in your home as seen here? Click the link below for some tips and inspiration to achieve the same results in your home.