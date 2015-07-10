A relaxing bungalow home

The tired old bungalow that existed before the renovation is long gone. From this perspective we can appreciate the homes new modern rear exterior. A minor extension of the home has created a fresh new alfresco area that's formed by retractable sliding doors across its entirety. The lines between indoor and outdoor areas is blurred thanks to the seamless nature of the design.

The decking area has been optimised to the fullest by the inclusion of brand new outdoor furniture. What better way to embrace a sunny day than sitting for a coffee at the bistro table, or lying on one of the pool chairs?