A home of contrasts

The award winning Jonathan Clark Architect have added another sensational project to their residential portfolio with a home extension that's breathed new life into a traditional home. Their clients had requested an extension that would display the best in modern design, and would also provide them with the modern lifestyle that they desired. It's safe to say that the design team achieved this in spades. Keep reading to see how they did it.
To create a modern living environment, the extension has been built with a thoughtful layout, with a great sense of flow between areas. Retractable sliding doors have created a sense of space and openness that connects the new kitchen and dining space with the homes outdoor area. We can admire how effortless the transition between internal and external spaces is thanks to these clever doors.
Extending a home of traditional style can present unique challenges, but thankfully the single storey extension has been designed with the up-most respect for the original building. The new extension blends effortlessly with the building it adjoins to. This has bee achieved by coating the extension in the same colour pallet as the original building, and by utilising materials that share the same look and texture as the traditional home.
One of the great features of the extension is not only the accessibility gained from the slide-able glazed dooring, but a new paved area which invites those inside to sit outside and enjoy the sunshine. The quaint garden has benefited from a thorough landscape too.
As expected, the interior of the extension does not disappoint. There are high quality finishings throughout the room with an emphasis upon creating a seamless look. It's a kitchen that's bound to receive a lot of use with top of the line appliances being house in the custom-built timber cabinets.
Well placed recesses have been incorporated into the design of the cabinets so that trinkets and valuables can be displayed in an attractive manor. Notice how spotlights have been built into the cabinetry also. Not only does this design feature ensure that items can be illuminated, but great effects can be achieved when paired with another kitchen feature such as a splashback or mirror as seen here.
