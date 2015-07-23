A home of contrasts

Extending a home of traditional style can present unique challenges, but thankfully the single storey extension has been designed with the up-most respect for the original building. The new extension blends effortlessly with the building it adjoins to. This has bee achieved by coating the extension in the same colour pallet as the original building, and by utilising materials that share the same look and texture as the traditional home.

One of the great features of the extension is not only the accessibility gained from the slide-able glazed dooring, but a new paved area which invites those inside to sit outside and enjoy the sunshine. The quaint garden has benefited from a thorough landscape too.