A run down factory turned grand home

As cities are modernising the areas that were once the industrial and manufacturing heartlands are fast becoming new neighbourhoods for people to live in. As a result; old factories that remain are being snapped up to be converted into homes. These old buildings are becoming increasingly desirable since they possess their own unique character and a sense of history that can't be matched by new builds.

Today on homify, we head to the area of Mitte in Berlin, which has experienced widespread gentrification over the two past decades. An owner of a dilapidated factory in the heart of Mitte saw the potential in his building which had suffered from years of neglect. Keep reading to see how his team of architects managed to transform the old factory into an amazing home.