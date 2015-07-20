A run down factory turned grand home

As cities are modernising the areas that were once the industrial and manufacturing heartlands are fast becoming new neighbourhoods for people to live in. As a result; old factories that remain are being snapped up to be converted into homes. These old buildings are becoming increasingly desirable since they possess their own unique character and a sense of history that can't be matched by new builds.
Today on homify, we head to the area of Mitte in Berlin, which has experienced widespread gentrification over the two past decades. An owner of a dilapidated factory in the heart of Mitte saw the potential in his building which had suffered from years of neglect. Keep reading to see how his team of architects managed to transform the old factory into an amazing home.
From this perspective, we can see that the form of the home has been moulded by the key heritage remnants of the factory, resulting in a design that is responsive to the factory's history, yet also embracing a new modern flair. It's a fascinating blend between tradition and modernity.
This was by no means a simple project. Before major works began the factory was in a state of complete disrepair, with many of the structure crumbling due to years of neglect. Even the most imaginative of minds would find it difficult to picture the buildings as a luxurious home. However the architects saw beyond the ruins, and began envision a liveable home.
Internally, the factory's generous size becomes apparent. The multi-level home has been configured with the intent to be as open as possible with many sections of the home being double height ceilings, possessing thoughtfully located voids, and a reduction of internal walls. Living areas have been coated in a white shade that emphasises the open layout of the home, and acts as a backdrop for the minimalist inspired décor.
Occasionally when a home is decorated in an all-white style, a home can feel as if it's more of an art gallery than a liveable family environment. However, this has been avoided by the inclusion of homely touches such the pairing of the lounges with a variety of comfy cushions, and perfectly placed flower vases throughout the room. As you can see, it's the little things that make a big difference.
Few homes can boast a gallery as beautiful as this. Situated on the landing, the gallery is there to be enjoyed as a tranquil spot away from the often hectic Berlin lifestyle. With many armchairs and beanbags to choose from, and a seemingly endless supply of books, its a perfect place for the owners to enjoy.
Natural light floods into the lower level of the home via the series of glazed arches. The shared living, kitchen, and dining areas are lit up naturally all throughout the daylight hours. In addition, an internal garden that's located centrally is easily accessible through these arches which all contain doors.
Be sure to click the link below for another amazing home that epitomises modern décor.