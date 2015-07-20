A stand-out terrace house

Wedged between traditional terrace houses is a home that has brought an exciting new look to a quiet suburban street. However, before its makeover the homes exterior was looking a little worse for wear, and the interior was in need of rejuvenation. For the owners it was a case of either sell up or invest considerable time, effort, and money on their beloved home. After a long consultation with their architects, and weighing up their many options, the decision was made to makeover the traditional terrace in a unique contemporary style. The end result is something truly special and has really made an impact within the neighbourhood.
Local residents would have been watching intently throughout the months of construction and wondering what was happening behind the scenes. However, many would have been surprised with what appeared once the scaffolding was removed and the tradesmen had finished their work.
What was revealed is a home that possesses very few of the same characteristics of its neighbours. Undoubtedly, its the show-room grey render that has been covered over the red bricks that's really made an impact on the streetscape. Not to mention the introduction of other modern materials and finishes such as the stained timber above the entrance.
Structurally, the terrace has been reconfigured to be of a more open layout. The benefits of which are immediately obvious in the living room which expresses itself as a bright and open setting. An all-white shade has been chosen for the walls and ceiling, and is paired with a warmly stained timber flooring. We especially love the inbuilt fireplace which forms as a remnant of a former internal wall.
Moving into the bedroom, we can see that there is a consistency between the rooms of the home. The white scheme is present again, but the room has a sense of warmth thanks to the choice of a deep brown leather backboard.
In the bathroom, a his-and-hers mirror and sink combination not only looks fantastic, but is also helpful to avoid any conflict in the bathroom during those morning rushes before work.
Due to their form, and the building techniques of the time, most older terrace homes suffer from a lack of natural light. This is no longer an issue here thanks to the amazing retractable glazed doors at the rear of the home. Not only can the living spaces become more bright during daylight hours, but an added benefit is the greater connectivity and fluidity between indoor and outdoor areas.
At homify, we've seen many exciting terrace homes given an exciting makeover. Click the link below to take a tour through one of our favourites.