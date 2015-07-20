Your browser is out-of-date.

A stand-out terrace house

Luke Riley Luke Riley
TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern living room
Wedged between traditional terrace houses is a home that has brought an exciting new look to a quiet suburban street. However, before its makeover the homes exterior was looking a little worse for wear, and the interior was in need of rejuvenation. For the owners it was a case of either sell up or invest considerable time, effort, and money on their beloved home. After a long consultation with their architects, and weighing up their many options, the decision was made to makeover the traditional terrace in a unique contemporary style. The end result is something truly special and has really made an impact within the neighbourhood. 

Different in all aspects

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
Local residents would have been watching intently throughout the months of construction and wondering what was happening behind the scenes. However, many would have been surprised with what appeared once the scaffolding was removed and the tradesmen had finished their work. 

What was revealed is a home that possesses very few of the same characteristics of its neighbours. Undoubtedly, its the show-room grey render that has been covered over the red bricks that's really made an impact on the streetscape. Not to mention the introduction of other modern materials and finishes such as the stained timber above the entrance. 

Take a look inside

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern living room
Structurally, the terrace has been reconfigured to be of a more open layout. The benefits of which are immediately obvious in the living room which expresses itself as a bright and open setting. An all-white shade has been chosen for the walls and ceiling, and is paired with a warmly stained timber flooring. We especially love the inbuilt fireplace which forms as a remnant of a former internal wall. 

The master bedroom

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern style bedroom
Moving into the bedroom, we can see that there is a consistency between the rooms of the home. The white scheme is present again, but the room has a sense of warmth thanks to the choice of a deep brown leather backboard. 

A modern bathroom set up

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
In the bathroom, a his-and-hers mirror and sink combination not only looks fantastic, but is also helpful to avoid any conflict in the bathroom during those morning rushes before work. 

Opening up the home

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern living room
Due to their form, and the building techniques of the time, most older terrace homes suffer from a lack of natural light. This is no longer an issue here thanks to the amazing retractable glazed doors at the rear of the home. Not only can the living spaces become more bright during daylight hours, but an added benefit is the greater connectivity and fluidity between indoor and outdoor areas. 

At homify, we've seen many exciting terrace homes given an exciting makeover. Click the link below to take a tour through one of our favourites.  

An edgy suburban home

A run down factory turned grand home
Do you like the terrace homes new look exterior? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments section.


