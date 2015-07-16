A house made of stone

At the rear of the home, we can see the diversity of materials used for the homes structure and finishes. Zinc-titanium sheets were used in a folded joint system for the pitched roof creating an interesting look via pattern. This design of roof also increases the materials durability, as well as acting as the perfect surface for rainwater collection. Overall it's a home that has been thoughtfully designed in every aspect both on the inside and out.

That’s it from this special Polish home, but if you click the link below you'll be able to take a tour of a historic barn conversion from England.

homify 360: The Long Barn Conversion