A house made of stone

Situated in beautiful countryside in Poland is a home that has been designed with nature in mind. The architectural firm Kropka studio, designed this beautiful building after receiving a design brief from their client who wanted the home to have as strong a connection to the surrounding landscapes as possible. This is where the idea of stones has come into play. Keep reading to see how the architects have used stones as the foundation of the homes design.
The home itself has a simple barn profile that looks as if it could be an old shed used for farming. Though few sheds are made using the same building technique as this. The home uses an external coating of gabions or, in other words, a cluster of field stones set into a tension wire fencing. Entry to the home is made by the pebble grouted concrete footpath with the grasses surrounding left to grow as they would in a meadow.
On the inside the homes stone exterior has been replaced with an all white scheme which has created a setting of light and openness. Elsewhere, modern and contemporary items sit side by side to create a room full of intriguing decorative statements.
We love the introduction of timber that has been used for the kitchen island benchtop. It is a nice addition in the all-white scheme of the rest of the space.
Further inside the home, we step into a luxurious bathroom. The rear wall and cabinet are clad with a lightly stained wooden finish giving the room a natural feel. Admire the inbuilt floating washing unit which contains a large sink and plenty of area to store towels and essentials. Overall it is a space filled with high quality features such as a ceramic standalone bathtub, bidet toilet system, and a spacious shower.
Linkage between the ground and first floor is made by the staircase that resembles a sculptural piece.
At the rear of the home, we can see the diversity of materials used for the homes structure and finishes. Zinc-titanium sheets were used in a folded joint system for the pitched roof creating an interesting look via pattern. This design of roof also increases the materials durability, as well as acting as the perfect surface for rainwater collection. Overall it's a home that has been thoughtfully designed in every aspect both on the inside and out.
