6 ways to modify and improve the space in your home

Constructing a home is a once in a lifetime ordeal for most of us. It's not everyday that an opportunity to build our homes from scratch is presented to us.

When a new house is in the making, there is no doubt that it is up to date with the latest in decor and interior designing. Newer styles soon take over, buying your home the out of style seal. Before you proceed to visually tear down the walls you built with your blood and sweat, consider what the kind folk at homify have to say! Revamp your home by making these simple tweaks.