Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 modern and impressive facades (you will be inspired)

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Los Sauces 201. Nordelta, HOUSING ARGENTINA SA HOUSING ARGENTINA SA Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

The facade of a building is subject to the shape and distribution of the spaces within the volumes that contain them. This can bring multiple configurations with which architects and designers must work to create the ideal facade that will reflect the character and intent of the design. 

In today's book of ideas, we present 10 façades of beautiful houses, which are simply impressive, thanks to the genius and creativity of the  professionals who have designed them. Come and enjoy these designs in homify!

1. A large facade

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern houses
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

Sometimes it is necessary to take a few steps back to fully appreciate a facade. This is the case with this beautiful house in modern style, which needs to be appreciated at a distance to be able to capture all the architectural elements that form this interesting visual composition.

2. Stone lining, that something which always enchants and gives a warm welcome

La Casa del Rio, Family Houses Family Houses Modern houses
Family Houses

Family Houses
Family Houses
Family Houses

This large wall covered in stone welcomes us, being an independent part that is integrated into the main facade of this beautiful residence. This separation allows us to have a connection and a transition element between the street and the interior of the house, which welcomes us upon arriving at this beautiful home.

3. A lot of elegance

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This elegant facade has elements that give a great presence within the neighborhood in which it is. The roofs covered with clay tiles, moldings and a modern style with traditional touches make the residence have a luxurious and distinguished character.

4. In earth tones

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Barrio el Canton, Estudio Maraude Arquitectos Estudio Maraude Arquitectos Modern houses
Estudio Maraude Arquitectos

Estudio Maraude Arquitectos
Estudio Maraude Arquitectos
Estudio Maraude Arquitectos

The difference in tonalities makes it possible to distinguish the ground floor from the first, which with its earthy colors, combine perfectly with the stairway cube, which is covered with stone, making the house perfectly integrated into the environment in which it''s located. 

5. One floor and totally minimalist

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The purity of the lines and volumes of this minimalist design is extremely striking and elegant. White pervades all and gives the facade a unique character and reflects a modern personality with subtle details that give it a great visual appeal, such as its large wooden access door and the three pots in the window.

6. A small colour accent

Casa Los Tipales L78, M2a Arquitectura APPaisajismo Modern houses
APPaisajismo

APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo

This contemporary design combines simple straight lines, elements in wood and a small yellow accent that gives a balance to the composition visually, making it have a much more fluid movement so that our view wanders all over the facade.


7. Simple and beautiful

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

In this facade we observe a simple, modern design with well-balanced elements that give it personality, such as windows of different sizes and shapes on the upper floor, creating a visual piece that's interesting and makes the house stand out from the neighbors.

8. Distinction by means of colour

Casa, AaC+V Arquitectos AaC+V Arquitectos Modern houses
AaC+V Arquitectos

AaC+V Arquitectos
AaC+V Arquitectos
AaC+V Arquitectos

This facade has an accent in green colour allows the residence to stand out and has a greater presence within the context in which it is, making it look distinguished and different.This accent of colour blends perfectly with the wood on the first floor and the white colour that covers the rest of the house.

9. Combining styles

Los Sauces 201. Nordelta, HOUSING ARGENTINA SA HOUSING ARGENTINA SA Rustic style houses
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA

HOUSING ARGENTINA SA
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA

The straight and simple lines, as well as the angles with 90 degrees and its well defined volume gives a rather modern touch to this facade, which has accents of traditional and classic style in its windows and balustrades, creating a very rich and interesting combination of styles. 

10. Small but hierarchical

Casa ESQUI, Perspectiva Arquitectos México Perspectiva Arquitectos México Modern houses Concrete White
Perspectiva Arquitectos México

Perspectiva Arquitectos México
Perspectiva Arquitectos México
Perspectiva Arquitectos México

Having a small facade that contrasts with the rest of the urban context also helps make the residence much more attractive. This design even has a small balcony, which gives a greater aesthetic value to the residence and makes it distinguished from other residences in the surroundings.

For more inspiration, have a look at 3 magical home facade renovations.

16 beautiful ideas to design the entrance to your house
Which facade do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks