10 modern and impressive facades (you will be inspired)

The facade of a building is subject to the shape and distribution of the spaces within the volumes that contain them. This can bring multiple configurations with which architects and designers must work to create the ideal facade that will reflect the character and intent of the design.
In today's book of ideas, we present 10 façades of beautiful houses, which are simply impressive, thanks to the genius and creativity of the professionals who have designed them. Come and enjoy these designs in homify!
Sometimes it is necessary to take a few steps back to fully appreciate a facade. This is the case with this beautiful house in modern style, which needs to be appreciated at a distance to be able to capture all the architectural elements that form this interesting visual composition.
somethingwhich always enchants and gives a warm welcome
This large wall covered in stone welcomes us, being an independent part that is integrated into the main facade of this beautiful residence. This separation allows us to have a connection and a transition element between the street and the interior of the house, which welcomes us upon arriving at this beautiful home.
This elegant facade has elements that give a great presence within the neighborhood in which it is. The roofs covered with clay tiles, moldings and a modern style with traditional touches make the residence have a luxurious and distinguished character.
The difference in tonalities makes it possible to distinguish the ground floor from the first, which with its earthy colors, combine perfectly with the stairway cube, which is covered with stone, making the house perfectly integrated into the environment in which it''s located.
The purity of the lines and volumes of this minimalist design is extremely striking and elegant. White pervades all and gives the facade a unique character and reflects a modern personality with subtle details that give it a great visual appeal, such as its large wooden access door and the three pots in the window.
This contemporary design combines simple straight lines, elements in wood and a small yellow accent that gives a balance to the composition visually, making it have a much more fluid movement so that our view wanders all over the facade.
In this facade we observe a simple, modern design with well-balanced elements that give it personality, such as windows of different sizes and shapes on the upper floor, creating a visual piece that's interesting and makes the house stand out from the neighbors.
This facade has an accent in green colour allows the residence to stand out and has a greater presence within the context in which it is, making it look distinguished and different.This accent of colour blends perfectly with the wood on the first floor and the white colour that covers the rest of the house.
The straight and simple lines, as well as the angles with 90 degrees and its well defined volume gives a rather modern touch to this facade, which has accents of traditional and classic style in its windows and balustrades, creating a very rich and interesting combination of styles.
Having a small facade that contrasts with the rest of the urban context also helps make the residence much more attractive. This design even has a small balcony, which gives a greater aesthetic value to the residence and makes it distinguished from other residences in the surroundings.
