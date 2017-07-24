A modern apartment with inspirational decor for the Indian family

A spacious modern apartment that presents many details with its inspirational decoration requires some attention don't you think? Lots of wood and eye-catching pieces jazz up the home and make it vibrant, and many other surprises await us! This beautiful apartment was designed by CLS Architecture for a young and fun couple who wanted to live in the apartment of their dreams.
Would this also be the apartment of your dreams? Let's get to know the surroundings of this magnificent residence together.
The dining room is basically separated from the living room with a large sofa and some armchairs on a comfortable and neutral carpet, almost the same colour as the floor. The coffee table is also quite neutral and basic, made of glass and metal, with another small round table to accompany it.
From the first impression of this apartment, when observing its social space, we can perceive that the place has a sophisticated and classic style, in which wood and shades of brown are protagonists in several spaces.
The dining room is elegant with no luxuries or excesses. A simple table with wood and white glass, with a wooden ornament in its center and accompanied by wooden chairs with light beige trellis. Nearby, on the wood-paneled wall, a beautiful work of art steals our attention.
One aspect that draws attention to this room is the eco-friendly fireplace installed in front of the sofa, next to a mobile white storage cabinet, where a television would be placed in a traditional apartment today. Though young, the residents wanted a more classic alternative to their living room.
The kitchen is the only room that distorts a bit the style of the predominant wood we find in the rest of the residence. The dominant colour in the kitchen is blue—the color of the furniture and the tiles. Still the texture and natural colour of wood are present in niches for the utensils as we see here.
The master bedroom follows the sophisticated and elegant style of the rest of the house. With carpeted wooden floors and walls in a dark beige, the ambiance is created with details in wood and vintage decorations crowning the style of the room.
To finish the tour of the apartment, we have the children's room themed with the United Kingdom flag. The colours present in the room are the same as the flag: blue, red and white with a few touches of gray. The flag of the United Kingdom can still be seen on bedding and cushion, as well as other decorations.
A single bed, simple desk and closet with mirrored doors are the essential for a beautiful and functional child's room.
For more inspiration, have a look at one big family home.