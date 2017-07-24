A modern apartment with inspirational decor for the Indian family

A spacious modern apartment that presents many details with its inspirational decoration requires some attention don't you think? Lots of wood and eye-catching pieces jazz up the home and make it vibrant, and many other surprises await us! This beautiful apartment was designed by CLS Architecture for a young and fun couple who wanted to live in the apartment of their dreams.

Would this also be the apartment of your dreams? Let's get to know the surroundings of this magnificent residence together.