6 awesome room divider ideas

The open-plan living space has become widespread today. No doors and open hallway lounges, a kitchenette with dining and living room, and maybe a bedroom with a door. Although the open-plan spaces are stylish and seem spacious in appearance, sometimes we feel the need to separate spaces.

Room dividers are great for creating separate areas in the house, and they can also be a part of the decor. As you browse through the images, you will see how different styles of room dividers look in different styles of homes. Read on to find tips on how to integrate the right kind of room divider for your home. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these ideas out at home.