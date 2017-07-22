8 brilliant curtain ideas for your home

Curtains not only dress up windows but also enhance the decor and design of the room. There are dozens of different curtain designs in terms of material, texture, patterns and colour. The curtains you choose to use should compliment the decor and style of the particular room, so choose wisely. Today's article deals with different decorating styles and complimentary curtain designs. We hope you will find some inspiring ideas for your home here.
Balloon overlay curtains are ideal to create a romantic mood. These classic pleated drapes come in all kinds of materials and designs. You can opt for more frills or less frills, depending on the rest of the decor in the room.
For a small area like the dining area, it's a great idea to match the curtains with the furniture. Pictured here we see pale blue curtains teamed up with sheer white curtains perfectly colour coordinated with the dining chairs and table. The result is a very professional and sophisticated looking interior design.
If you prefer not to draw much attention to the curtains, but rather just let them blend in, the match the colour of the curtains with the colour of the walls. Pictured here we can see that the white walls and white curtains gives this living room a spacious, open and clean feel.
This classic curtain duo teams up to ensure that adequate privacy, shade and natural light can be provided for the room. Pictured here we can see that the brown colour scheme is matched by the thick curtains, while the sheer curtains harmonize with the neutrality of the living room.
Roller blinds are popular mainly because they're easy to integrate, maintain and clean. They're also very fashionable. Plus there are a myriad of designs to choose from.
You'll be surprised what a difference some curtain holders can make for your curtains. There are so many different kinds of designs that can add new life and character to old curtains. Curtain holders are not just decorative accessories though, they also serve the practical function of holding the curtain in place and keeping it nicely pleated and gathered.
Folding blinds with cotton curtains on elegant wooden rods—you can't really go wrong there… there's nothing not to like about it! If you're feeling more bold, you can opt for a different colour for each window, depending on how colourful or neutral you want the room to look.
Bold patterned drapes used to be popular in the 60s and now it seems like it's back in style again. Try to mix and match the drapes with the sofa cushions for a more dramatic effect. We recommend keeping the rest of the room in neutral colours if you're going to use bright coloured curtains.
