19 creative ideas to fit a small garden anywhere in your home

One of the greatest disadvantages of living in a city is that we are in the midst of the concrete jungle, far away from nature. We all wish to have a garden in our home, even if it is small. Believe us, a small garden can be created and maintained even in little space. A tiny little garden can fit anywhere in the house: balcony, the small entrance, that useless corner, vertical walls or even a table.

Finding it hard to believe? Well… you dream it and our designers will work to realize it. Our Homify professionals have designed beautiful small gardens to fit anywhere in your home and fill it with fresh green energy. Take a clue from the pictures and create your own green paradise called garden.