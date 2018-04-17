Your browser is out-of-date.

19 creative ideas to fit a small garden anywhere in your home

homify Country style conservatory Wood Brown
One of the greatest disadvantages of living in a city is that we are in the midst of the concrete jungle, far away from nature. We all wish to have a garden in our home, even if it is small. Believe us, a small garden can be created and maintained even in little space. A tiny little garden can fit anywhere in the house: balcony, the small entrance, that useless corner, vertical walls or even a table.

Finding it hard to believe? Well… you dream it and our designers will work to realize it. Our Homify professionals have designed beautiful small gardens to fit anywhere in your home and fill it with fresh green energy. Take a clue from the pictures and create your own green paradise called garden.

1. ​Symmetrical green patch

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Squeeze in the symmetrical green lawn at the entrance. You can also plant a few shrubs here or place a couple of flowering pots. But keep it clean and don’t overcrowd your small little entrance garden.

2. ​Flourishing in the natural light

homify Country style conservatory Wood Brown
Decorate the room with greenery if it gets ample natural light. Your room can become your beautiful garden to enjoy.

3. ​A vertical garden

Végétaux naturels - Murs végétalisés intérieurs et Cadres végétalisés, Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Interior landscaping
‘Necessity is the mother of all invention.’ Space crunch has given birth to this vertical garden. Create one for your home. It is modern and urbane.

4. ​Sculptured garden

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration Bricks
Concrete planters, benches and ornamental plants; this garden is especially designed for the city dwellers.

5. Beneath the stairs

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern conservatory
It is a challenge to use the space under the stairs. The slanting space can be transformed into a beautiful garden. Use your creativity and select the plants that will survive in the low light condition.

6. ​Define it with stones

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern garden
Small patch defined by stones with a few plants on it; even this tiny little green space will give you joy of owning a garden.


7. ​Garden in the pots

Casa em Nob Hill, Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Classic style conservatory
A few blooming plants kept on your study table or the window panes is sufficient to brighten your day with freshness.

8. A lazy little garden

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style conservatory
Maintaining a gardengarden needs time, care and water. If you are short of it, bring home the plants that require minimum care and water.

9. ​Bathing in nature

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Some plants grow well in humidity. Try to create a garden of these plants in your bathroom. Imagine… how natural your bathroom will look and feel.

10. ​Climbers on the walls

Casa Sol , José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Tropical style bathroom
Cover the walls with the climbers and enjoy your vertical garden.

11. Garden of fern

COBERTURA JOAQUIM ANTUNES , Eliane Mesquita Arquitetura Eliane Mesquita Arquitetura Modern conservatory Concrete Grey
Ferns looks good and grow well when put in pots and hung from the roof in an area that gets sufficient sunlight. Create your garden of ferns and enjoy!

12. ​Hanging garden

Дизайн зимнего сада, Цунёв_Дизайн. Студия интерьерных решений. Цунёв_Дизайн. Студия интерьерных решений. Country style conservatory
The corridor or small terrace will be a good place to create a small garden with pots and planters.

13. ​Zen garden

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
Use the corner of the inner courtyard and convert it into a beautiful garden made up of plants, shrubs, stones and a beautiful fountain.

14. ​Around the coffee table

Mobiliario de jardines y exteriores, Muebles caparros Muebles caparros Mediterranean style garden
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee surrounded by plants of all size and shapes.

15. ​Pot full of greenery

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Even a single green plant can bring freshness to your home. If you don’t have any place for garden, bring greenery in pots.

16. ​The corner garden

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
The corner is a tricky place to show your creativity. Create a garden of stones and plants and make it a beautiful space to hang around.

17. Rustic little garden

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bamboo planters with ornamental plants strategically placed in any useless corner of the house will transform it into an amazing garden.

18. ​Sophisticated and classy

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
Pots, planters and stones; the beauty of this garden is difficult to describe in words.

19. The center-piece

Солнечная поляна, Olesya Parkhomenko Olesya Parkhomenko Eclectic style conservatory
This table-top has been crafted around the tree. The large pot below holds the tree. The hand rest of the sofa too has plants growing in it. See… garden can grow anywhere.

If you are planning to renovate your garden, get some amazing ideas here: Once you've see these 19 gardens you'll want to renovate yours

Which idea you liked the most and want to share with your family and friends on social networks?


No, Thanks