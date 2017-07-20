Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A warm and gorgeous home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

As a natural material, wood adds both warmth and elegance to any modern home. Hence, the interior designers and decorators at Gurooji Design used wood creatively in this Bangalore villa, and paired it with other earthy textures and hues for a unique living experience. Contemporary furniture, stylish lamps, innovative shelves and breathtaking creations with stained glass are some other attractions. Get ready to be inspired.

Cosy and beautiful living

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Sleek and trendy sofas, fashionable freestanding lamps and a wall lined with black panels make this living space stunning. The wooden backdrop of the TV unit, the beige of the sofas and the wood in the false ceiling lend oodles of warmth here.

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Another view reveals how spacious this living area is. Gorgeously printed curtains add sophistication and layers to the space.

Stunning ceiling

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

A long wooden panel decks the ceiling of the living space, making it warm and cordial. And pretty chandeliers hang from it for a classy look.

Casual and earthy nook

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

A couple of ultramodern recliners offer luxurious relaxation near the earthy stone-clad wall in the far end. Potted greens offer freshness and colour.

What a Zen idea!

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

The circular wall unit on the stone-clad wall has been inspired by the Yin and Yang symbol, and makes for a unique touch. The shelves inside it can hold books or display collectibles easily.

Magic with glass

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style living room Fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Art,Wood,Floor,Window,Flooring,Wall,Glass
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

The massive window at the end of this hallway is a brilliant affair in stained glass. Bold hues like red, orange, blue, and green come together to make the design eye-catching.

Elegant dining

Shakib Villa Interior, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Classic style dining room
Gurooji Designs

Shakib Villa Interior

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Trendy high-backed wooden chairs make the dining space very elegant and warm. The patterned drapes add to the visual appeal, and keep the sun out when required. We love how the dining space is connected with the living and yet separate for privacy’s sake.

Here’s another story - A Mumbai home full of style and comfort

7 fantastic ideas for your terrace
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks