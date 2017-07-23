Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautifully furnished home in Noida

All you need to create a modern home that is attractive, functional and cosy are some smart ideas. And this home tour in Noida is perfect for gathering inspirations. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd., this home wows with fashionable furniture, creative wall panelling, beautiful colours and cosy textiles. The kitchens are ultramodern, storage-friendly and visually appealing as well. So read on to know more.

Decorative wall panelling and trendy sofas make the living space very impressive. The colour palette is a mix of brown, beige and white, and looks warm and cosy. The yellow cushions, quirky flower pots and chequered curtains add pizzazz to the space, while the statue of Lord Krishna is auspicious.

Mainly used as a bar and for cooking at casual parties, this spacious kitchen is a classy affair in white and wood. Glossy cabinets, inbuilt shelves and the warmth of wood come together for a memorable feel. And the view is of course awesome!

Daily cooking happens in this spacious and modern kitchen. Equipped with dark burgundy, white and pastel green cabinets, this kitchen looks interesting. The tiles on the backsplash are also beautiful, while modern appliances up the comfort quotient.

Here’s another view that reveals that there is enough space for moving around. Customised niches in the cabinets accommodate both big and small appliances.

Though this bedroom is dominated by cream, white and wooden tones, the rich magenta bed linen makes a fashionable statement. Colourful paintings on the wall, the geometrically inspired wallpaper and a compact sofa complete the look.

A unique mirror shaped like the sun adorns the wall to the left of the sofa. The table under it is perfect for storing everyday things or using as a study desk. The lamps in this bedroom are very chic as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


