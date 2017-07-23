A luxurious house with a lovely terrace in Surat

Worth Rs. 50 lakhs, this large and beautiful house in Surat has been rendered by the talented interior architects at Spacce Interiors. Rich wooden cladding, stylish lighting, modern furniture and creative touches are the things to watch out for when you take the tour. The colour palette has been kept soothing and neutral, to ensure a peaceful living experience. Decor is minimalistic, and the kitchen, as it should be, is very functional.
Done up with mostly wood and cream, the living area is spacious, softly lit and contemporarily furnished. Wood on the false ceiling add to the warmth and cosiness here.
A slatted wooden screen separates the dining from the living subtly, without hampering the flow of light and air. Wood adds warmth in this space as well, while a tree wall art makes for artistic appeal.
Smooth and dark wooden surfaces in both the entryway and the living area make the transition between these two spaces elegant. The wood aptly contrasts the white surfaces, while a sleek wall-mounted table and mellow lights add to the charm.
Glossy white surfaces, neat lines, inbuilt storage and ample lighting make the kitchen a very attractive and convenient space. The countertop contrasts the white environment nicely.
Though very minimalistic, the bedroom impresses with its soft cream and beige hues and mellow indirect lighting. A large wardrobe with sliding doors and soft linen add to the attraction here.
A gorgeously patterned window screen adds colour to the bedroom.
The rooftop terrace of this house deserves a special mention, owing to its spaciousness and a stylish gazebo made from bamboos.
Up close, it is easy to see how the latticed walls and slatted roof of this gazebo allows the inside to remain bright and airy. Potted greens make for a refreshing touch here, while the faux grass carpeting on the floor is soothing on the eyes.
Inside, trendy lamps and durable rattan furniture offer the scope to relish outdoor meals or host parties. Or you can simply enjoy a cool breeze and watch the starry night sky!
