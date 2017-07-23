Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious house with a lovely terrace in Surat

Justwords Justwords
SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Worth Rs. 50 lakhs, this large and beautiful house in Surat has been rendered by the talented interior architects at Spacce Interiors. Rich wooden cladding, stylish lighting, modern furniture and creative touches are the things to watch out for when you take the tour. The colour palette has been kept soothing and neutral, to ensure a peaceful living experience. Decor is minimalistic, and the kitchen, as it should be, is very functional.

Spacious and relaxing

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room Furniture,Property,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Building,Living room,Picture frame,Floor,Lamp
Done up with mostly wood and cream, the living area is spacious, softly lit and contemporarily furnished. Wood on the false ceiling add to the warmth and cosiness here.

Trendy dining

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style dining room
A slatted wooden screen separates the dining from the living subtly, without hampering the flow of light and air. Wood adds warmth in this space as well, while a tree wall art makes for artistic appeal.

Fluid and cosy design

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room
Smooth and dark wooden surfaces in both the entryway and the living area make the transition between these two spaces elegant. The wood aptly contrasts the white surfaces, while a sleek wall-mounted table and mellow lights add to the charm.

Simple yet stylish kitchen

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style kitchen
Glossy white surfaces, neat lines, inbuilt storage and ample lighting make the kitchen a very attractive and convenient space. The countertop contrasts the white environment nicely.

Minimal elegance in the bedroom

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
Though very minimalistic, the bedroom impresses with its soft cream and beige hues and mellow indirect lighting. A large wardrobe with sliding doors and soft linen add to the attraction here.

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
A gorgeously patterned window screen adds colour to the bedroom.


Enchanting terrace

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
The rooftop terrace of this house deserves a special mention, owing to its spaciousness and a stylish gazebo made from bamboos.

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Sky,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Architecture,Building,Chair,Wall,Real estate,Shade
Up close, it is easy to see how the latticed walls and slatted roof of this gazebo allows the inside to remain bright and airy. Potted greens make for a refreshing touch here, while the faux grass carpeting on the floor is soothing on the eyes.

SKY DECK, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Inside, trendy lamps and durable rattan furniture offer the scope to relish outdoor meals or host parties. Or you can simply enjoy a cool breeze and watch the starry night sky!

Here’s another story - A beautiful house in Anand, Gujarat designed in 8.5 lakh rupees

10 प्रेरणादायक रसोई जो बने आधुनिक सज्जा के आकर्षक नमूने
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


