A luxurious house with a lovely terrace in Surat

Worth Rs. 50 lakhs, this large and beautiful house in Surat has been rendered by the talented interior architects at Spacce Interiors. Rich wooden cladding, stylish lighting, modern furniture and creative touches are the things to watch out for when you take the tour. The colour palette has been kept soothing and neutral, to ensure a peaceful living experience. Decor is minimalistic, and the kitchen, as it should be, is very functional.