A vibrant home full of colours in Noida

What does one do when there is a need to create a fun statement in a classy space? That would be one huge design challenge that very few people would undertake. Yet, the interior designers and decorators from FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd did the unthinkable and brought in some quirky surprises in the form of color. The basic foundation of the space is an elegant one with cream hues and other luxurious elements at play. Yet, the addition of color has been done in a way that makes it a fun space with a youthful heart. Come and have a look at the pictures and specifics to know more!
This space definitely has that quintessential golden touch thanks to the lines on the wall and the lighting as well. The glossy black pieces of furniture add some subtle drama to the room while the mirror makes for a luxurious statement on the classic side.
The wall which acts as the backdrop of the sitting space has a zany geometrical print in white and gold. Pictures in black, white and gold have been set in an artistic arrangement on this wall while a modern chandelier is set in the ceiling.
Not only can you watch TV in this simple and luxurious space, but you can also entertain friends and lounge around here. The linear couch brings in a contemporary look while the colorful cushions add a fun factor to the space. Patterned grey and white drapes make for a balanced look matched by the rug and the glossy black panel holding the slim television.
This bedroom has a look that speaks of world class design values and a heart of made up of luxury. The golden drapes have been pulled artfully to the side in a classic manner to accommodate sheer curtains in the centre. One can find glimpses of the large glass wall that brings in a view of the grand skyline of the city when the curtains are pulled back. The wooden floor holds white furniture in glossy finishes while a triangle pattern sits on the bedding and pillows in hues like yellow, teal and green. The lamp shades and study chair have been clad in teal to bring in a wholesome look. The pairing of the classic elements with these colors makes this suite an eclectic one, layered with fun. The glossy black backdrop behind the headboard makes a stunning statement with its squares.
Color has not been brought in only with the bedding or the accessories, but also with the help of art. The painting on the far wall recreates a natural scene while a mirror stands next to it above the desk. The moulded flat stripes in grey add much dimension to the space even as these stripes mimic the stripes in the ceiling holding the row of lights.
