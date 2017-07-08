Stunning colour play in a modern Noida home

This compact home designed by the interior designers and decorators at FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd is a joy to behold! The designers have played with plenty of colour even as they have used a neutral and contemporary theme as the foundation. Come and have a look at the various rooms of this stunning home to know more!
This space has been done up with plenty of floral vinyls that have been balanced well with the neutral hues and panels for a luxurious look.
In this neutral hued living room, one can see a pop of gold thanks to the artwork on the striped wall. The cloud like chandeliers add panache from their spots in the ceiling.
While shades of brown have settled on the walls and furniture, the black and white artwork adds some interesting dimension to the space. White fittings complete the space.
The wine and white kitchen has an open yet warm vibe with the wood inspired hue for the counter tops. With its well laid out counters and cabinets as well as the lighting, this place is truly design worthy and functional at the same time. The chrome appliances add panache to the color scheme.
This bedroom is an epitome of all things luxurious. The sparkling emerald hues come together with frothy pista green and leaf green to create a cocoon of sorts. The cream hued headboard and bedding have been framed by the teak furniture and the glossy sideboard on the side. The doors and the side broad match the emerald rose artwork and the drapes, perfectly.
No luxurious bedroom is complete without an entertainment centre. This bedroom just took entertainment to a whole other level with the white niche bearing the glossy panels and a television in the centre. A neat beige shelf adds a subtle layer which holds many gadgets.
This bedroom has been swathed in the colors of passion and balanced with neutral and earthy elements. The artwork brings in a floral delight while the red bedding on the white sheets makes for an edgy statement. The woven texture of the furniture and the sink in chair on the side create much depth and definition in this artistic space.
The neat entertainment centre sits atop the chest of drawers which can hold many objects at a time thanks to its expansive contours. The cream panels have been framed by solid wood here.
This lounge like space has a beautiful look thanks to the two tone palette of white and red. The sheer curtains as well as the striking red features make for an edgy look that comes with its own geometric elements as well. The floral vinyl decals break the linear monotony in this space.
