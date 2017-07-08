A small but functional home in Mumbai

Life in a single bedroom home may seem like living the ultimate challenge. But the interior designers and decorators from the team of Gurooji Design were up for the same when they decided to do up this apartment in cosmopolitan Mumbai. In keeping with the super urban flavor of the city, the designers ensured that they created a look that had artistic appeal in the contemporary theme that they chose. At the same time, they layered the space with warm materials and created much space even in this compact home. Have a look at this next home tour to see the details for yourself!