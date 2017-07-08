A small but functional home in Mumbai

Life in a single bedroom home may seem like living the ultimate challenge. But the interior designers and decorators from the team of Gurooji Design were up for the same when they decided to do up this apartment in cosmopolitan Mumbai. In keeping with the super urban flavor of the city, the designers ensured that they created a look that had artistic appeal in the contemporary theme that they chose. At the same time, they layered the space with warm materials and created much space even in this compact home. Have a look at this next home tour to see the details for yourself!
The L shaped kitchen has a chrome and white look with black appliances while the brown tiling adds a hint of artistic goodness.
When you enter the home, you are immediately greeted by the warm brown palette that drapes the walls. But if you through this is going to be yet another boring brown space, you need to think again. Yellow has been used in the lighting that cheers across the periphery of the ceiling and a contoured lamp is suspended from the ceiling to match the marble flooring and the moulded white dining room furniture.
Red and brown seem like an unlikely combination, but under the watchful gaze of the golden lighting. The red couches sparkled under the white lamp which is the centre piece of the space while the edgy looking, retro style slate couch balances the effect. Colorful miniature wall art and pretty drapes complete the look along with some greenery and tall lamps.
The retro style dining area is a cool space where one can hang out. The long space is an extension of the living room and makes up the other end of the main hall. A frosted glass cabinet stands tall at one end.
The layout of the home is a well planned one and we like how the designers have separated the areas with the use of a well defined color scheme for the dining room and living room. The open layout gives way to a small corridor which holds the doors to the private quarters of the home.
The textured laminate shows off the rich elements of the fittings like the doors and windows. These match the brown walls of the living room.
The peach brown hues and white and grey tile make for a stunning combination in the desert themed bathroom.
The bathroom is a well equipped space with white fixtures laid in an L.
The amazing star spangled look of the false ceiling descends into a padded headboard for the low white platform bed. The golden lighting defines all the pieces here.
Black and brown meet here for a sophisticated look in the white bedroom.
