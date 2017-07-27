Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 organizing ideas to make the most of the space available to you

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

For all of you looking to bring law and order back in your home, we're formulating this post. With great ideas to store your stuff away, at the same time contributing to upping the style quotient of your home there's no place else for you to look. 

Let's keep the mess away, shall we?

1. All lined up

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

Simple racks when brought together bring in an alluring effect on your household on the whole. 

Follow this link to get in touch with the brains behind it all. 

2. All boxed up

Custom designed shelf including a fireplace, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
FURN

FURN
FURN
FURN

The tendency to dedicate an entire wall to the TV backdrop runs high among most of us. For those of you who are in need of space, look for this design to make the most of every bit of area.

3. Divider shelf

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern living room
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

Trendy in all its demeanor is this next idea. Rather than having a simple wall divide the rooms in your home, create provisions for shelves within it. This leaves with you a lot more space that you can utilize for yourself rather than having to sacrifice it for storage. 

4. Honey comb shelves

Reforma de un piso de los años 80., Lavolta Lavolta Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Lavolta

Lavolta
Lavolta
Lavolta

Create shelves by constructing them in any shape that your heart desires! A honeycomb pattern works well but there's no limit on the extent you can go with experimentation. 

5. One for the niches

homify Modern kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's another way to ensure that you aren't unnecessarily occupying storage space in your home. Opting for shelves within the pillars can work wonders for the aesthetics of your home

6. A-maze-ing!

Custom shelf wall, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
FURN

FURN
FURN
FURN

Create a maze as opposed to a regular wall unit where you can display artifacts and souvenirs.  


7. For the avid readers

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Create a display for your own personal library right in your living room. Team it with a few antique sets and you are good to go. 

8. Another brick in the ball

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit Industasia Living roomShelves
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

A bricked wall backdrop can be just what you need to spruce up the look of your room as is depicted by this lovely shelf. 

9. Corner stone

SALONES, muebles apa muebles apa Modern living room Grey
muebles apa

muebles apa
muebles apa
muebles apa

Exploit the gaps in the corners by placing a cabinet in there. This makes for an amazing display hiding any awkward spaces that corners tend to leave. 

10. Fixated to the wall

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

This idea works particularly well because of the fact that the shelf is essentially a part of the wall. A simple protrusion out of the wall for you items to rest makes for the ideal shelf. 

11. Over the moon!

Orixás, omnibus arquitetura omnibus arquitetura Modern living room Solid Wood Multicolored
omnibus arquitetura

omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura

Why stick to the laws of gravity, when you can, for a fact, defy them? Shelves when placed closer to the ceiling leave a long lasting impact. They can easily replace the need for a single loft. 

12. Nice and tidy

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

For those of you looking to conceal your artifacts and belongings, look to replicate this design. It ensures that things stay in place while cocntributing to a need and tidy atomosphere. 

13. A spot of sunshine

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

Pair up an all white wall with mustard cupboards such as these. For more matching and merging, pick decor that is of the same hue to create a single concept right through your living room.

14. Front and center!

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Keep things modern and subtle with this rendition of wall units. 

Want to stretch all the way into your kitchen as well? We've got just the post

15. Irregularity at its best

Ristrutturazione di una villa fronte mare: Villa TiMe, DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni Mediterranean style living room
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni

DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni

An asymmetric structure that houses all things small and big is exactly what your living room if you're looking to keep things trendy and modern. 

16. Longitudinal shelves

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist living room
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

A single rack running along the wall is just what you need. 

17. Chaotic

Parete attrezzata Ginevra (Rm), Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Industrial style living room
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

Switch things up a bit by adding in shelves of different sizes, shapes and orientations! Crooked, straight- it doesn't matter. Make sure you're having a good time making a mess of things. 

We hope to have shelved a few ideas in your mind. Until next time comrades. 

15 railing designs to decorate an Indian home
Wonder what else we have up our sleeves? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks