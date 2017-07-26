Your browser is out-of-date.

16 beautiful ideas to design the entrance to your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
The exterior of your house is as important as the inside. People spend a lot of time and money in designing the perfect outdoor space for themselves. But it can sometimes be difficult and time consuming to come up with new ideas. To make your designing phase little less lengthy we have put together 16 beautiful pictures of outdoor areas.

1. Long narrow garden

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

If you are trying to design the side walkway of your house then a similar long narrow garden can be an ideal choice. You can line them up with trees on either sides to give it a unique look.

2. Tiled floor

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Another effective way to design a beautiful exterior is by lining the floor with tiles. You can also opt for dual tone tiles to give your floor an amazing look.

3. Garden with a marble walkway

R 12, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style garden
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

If you would like to give your home a natural touch then incorporating a beautiful garden is a must. To make it look even more fabulous you can add a marble walkway like seen in the picture.

4. Stone walkway

Be anywhere you want Sensearchitects Limited Modern garden Stone Black
Sensearchitects Limited

Be anywhere you want

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

This black stone walkway can also be a great addition for your patio or outdoor area. The designer has also added wooden elevated floors so that it can be used as seating when needed.

5. Pebble walkway

Casa VR-3M, SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo Modern garden
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

If you want a low maintenance exterior for your house then incorporating these pebble walkways whenever possible is highly recommended.

6. Backyard stone wall

Casa del Aljibe, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Adding a stone wall to the backyard of your house is another way to make the space look beautiful. The designer has kept the wall as natural as possible so that it can blend easily with the surrounding.


7. Wall mounted planters

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

If you do not have a lot of floor space then these wall mounted planters are a must for decorating your outdoor area.

8. Designer planters

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another type of planter that you can use for your house are these designer ones. By giving them rounded edges you can also make sure that the planters have a smooth finish.

9. Trees

Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

If you have a lot of space on the outside of your house then incorporating such a tall trees can also be worth a short. This is the easiest way to make the space look full.

10. Walkway lights

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern garden
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

For those of you who already have a walkway then adding these LED lights to them is an excellent idea. This will give your house a grand touch and will also keep the walkway well lit.

11. Curved walkway

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Another amazing design that you can use for creating a walkway is this curved shape. The designer for this space has has opted for potted plants on one side and garden on the other.

12. Wooden deck

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style garden
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Wooden decks can also act like the perfect walkway for your exterior space. These decks are perfect for areas that do not receive a lot of rainfall.

13. Natural stone floor

Casa de campo en Villas de Galindo, Alberto M. Saavedra Alberto M. Saavedra Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Alberto M. Saavedra

Alberto M. Saavedra
Alberto M. Saavedra
Alberto M. Saavedra

If you want a durable material to create your outdoor flooring then using similar looking natural stones is worth a shot. These stones are water and heat resistant making them the perfect choice.

14. Shrubs and stone

Jardim de gramíneas e aromáticas, Atelier Jardins do Sul Atelier Jardins do Sul Eclectic style garden
Atelier Jardins do Sul

Atelier Jardins do Sul
Atelier Jardins do Sul
Atelier Jardins do Sul

If you do not want your outdoor area to look full then opting for this shrubs and stone combination can also be an ideal choice.

15. Interlocking tiles

Casa Bissu, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

These interlocking tiles are not only easy to lay out but are also damage resistant which makes them long lasting. Along with this they can also compliment any type of exterior.

16. Entertainment area

SC-152, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

If you're looking to get more out of your outdoor space then creating an entertainment area is the perfect solution. The designer for this space has opted for a wooden table along with an inbuilt single wall kitchen.

Which one of the ideas was your favourite?


