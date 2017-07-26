16 beautiful ideas to design the entrance to your house

The exterior of your house is as important as the inside. People spend a lot of time and money in designing the perfect outdoor space for themselves. But it can sometimes be difficult and time consuming to come up with new ideas. To make your designing phase little less lengthy we have put together 16 beautiful pictures of outdoor areas.
If you are trying to design the side walkway of your house then a similar long narrow garden can be an ideal choice. You can line them up with trees on either sides to give it a unique look.
Another effective way to design a beautiful exterior is by lining the floor with tiles. You can also opt for dual tone tiles to give your floor an amazing look.
If you would like to give your home a natural touch then incorporating a beautiful garden is a must. To make it look even more fabulous you can add a marble walkway like seen in the picture.
This black stone walkway can also be a great addition for your patio or outdoor area. The designer has also added wooden elevated floors so that it can be used as seating when needed.
If you want a low maintenance exterior for your house then incorporating these pebble walkways whenever possible is highly recommended.
Adding a stone wall to the backyard of your house is another way to make the space look beautiful. The designer has kept the wall as natural as possible so that it can blend easily with the surrounding.
If you do not have a lot of floor space then these wall mounted planters are a must for decorating your outdoor area.
Another type of planter that you can use for your house are these designer ones. By giving them rounded edges you can also make sure that the planters have a smooth finish.
If you have a lot of space on the outside of your house then incorporating such a tall trees can also be worth a short. This is the easiest way to make the space look full.
For those of you who already have a walkway then adding these LED lights to them is an excellent idea. This will give your house a grand touch and will also keep the walkway well lit.
Another amazing design that you can use for creating a walkway is this curved shape. The designer for this space has has opted for potted plants on one side and garden on the other.
Wooden decks can also act like the perfect walkway for your exterior space. These decks are perfect for areas that do not receive a lot of rainfall.
If you want a durable material to create your outdoor flooring then using similar looking natural stones is worth a shot. These stones are water and heat resistant making them the perfect choice.
If you do not want your outdoor area to look full then opting for this shrubs and stone combination can also be an ideal choice.
These interlocking tiles are not only easy to lay out but are also damage resistant which makes them long lasting. Along with this they can also compliment any type of exterior.
If you're looking to get more out of your outdoor space then creating an entertainment area is the perfect solution. The designer for this space has opted for a wooden table along with an inbuilt single wall kitchen.
