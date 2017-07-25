A complete layout of a two storey house with floor plans

Designing a home is very difficult in itself, but when you have to create a two storey building that makes it all the more tough. Most people like to hire professional architects to design their home but they still find it tricky to communicate their thoughts properly.
If you too are facing a similar situation and are looking for a beautiful two storey house design then here is a complete layout with floor plans that is definitely worth considering.
This is the complete view of the exterior facade of the house. The designer has opted for patterned focal wall so that it looks beautiful. Along with this they also created a narrow patch of garden to give the entrance a natural touch.
This side angle of the exterior facade gives you a perfect view of the parking and the two main entrances of the house. The central white door opens inside the house where as the right side white gate leads to the back side of the building. The parking space can accommodate two cars easily.
Once you're in the house the living room is towards the left which has three big windows installed. The main purpose of these windows is to provide proper light into the house so that all the areas are well lit.
On the opposite side of the living room a small lounge or entertainment zone has been created for the family. The entertainment zone consists of a fireplace along with a wall mounted television and a sofa to give it a cozy feel.
Right after the living and entertainment area the only staircase of the house is installed. The roof of the staircase is made out of wooden planks so that it does not interfere with the natural light source. This is the best way to keep both the floods bright and sunny.
After the staircase is the kitchen and dining area. The dining area is situated right next to the back side entrance of the house which also gives the interior enough natural light so that it does not feel gloomy or dull.
This picture showcases the complete back garden view of the house. The house is surrounded by a half and half wall which is made out of glass and bricks. This gives the place enough privacy yet does not look completely cordoned off from the rest of the surrounded.
This is a professional blueprint of the first floor of the house. By carefully studying it you can realise where each of the room is located at how the furniture is laid out to make the most of the space available.
The second floor blueprint showcases how the bedrooms are situated. Basically the entire floor is designed to accommodate three single and a master bedroom. Along with this it also has a three spacious bathroom and a balcony near the master bedroom.
This is how the house looks from a side angle in 3D view. This gives you an idea of how the heights of the roof have been designed to give the house as much space as possible. This also displays the height difference before and after the staircase area.
This interior 3D view is focused on the staircase of the house which leads to the first floor. This design proves that there is enough headroom for both the floors even when the height is lower in one section.
This is a simple sketch of the exterior facade which give you an idea of how the house looks from a side angle. This picture coves the living room side so that you know how much space is left between you and the next building.
