A luxurious family home in Surat

Justwords Justwords
CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
Surat is a very prosperous city in Gujarat and is home to many wealthy households with good taste in design and architecture. So today, you will get to explore a spacious and beautiful residence which reflects the aspirations and upmarket lifestyle of its inhabitants. Elegant furniture, creative wall panels and claddings, warm tones and modern lighting are the chief attractions of this property. The interior architects at Spacce Interiors are to be credited for this creation.

Warm and grand living

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Luxurious tan sofas and a smooth wooden false ceiling make the living space warm, elegant and welcoming. They contrast the bright white environment too, along with the printed drapes in the background.

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

The beige panel holding the TV unit is simple yet classy and goes well with the rest of the furnishing.

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Up close, the slight curve of the wooden wall behind the TV panel indicates the creativity of the interior architects.

Open plan goodness

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

We love the way the living has been merged with the dining and kitchen, to make the interior look spacious and airy. Wood again appears on the ceiling above the classy dining furniture in white for warmth. The open kitchen seems to be quite spacious, while the washbasin in the corner is clever utilisation of space.

Stylish bedroom

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Beige and wooden tones dominate this spacious bedroom for a relaxing and cosy feel. The sofa boasts of a unique shape and the indirect lighting is trendy.

Arty corner

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

A stylish chair, gorgeous colourful tiles on the floor and an abstract artwork make this corner very artistic!


Contemporary bliss

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Whites and greys make for a very elegant theme in this bedroom. The cube-like ceiling lights look quirky, while the study unit is compact and practical.

Dreamy in purple

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Shades of purple rule the daughter’s bedroom for a charming and feminine appeal. The bed is very fashionable and the linen cosy.

A room of character

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS
CAPITAL GREEN—1

Simple hues, wooden touches, stylish black sofa and soothing lighting are the notable aspects of this bedroom.  

Here’s another story - A luxurious 4890 sqm bungalow in Surat, Gujarat

10 ideas to make your kitchen more functional
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

