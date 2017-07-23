14 Simple tips to make your home look modern

Designing a home to make it comfortable is not enough. One also needs to make it look modern and stylish so that it can reflect the owner's personality in a positive light. The simplest way to do so is by adding modern elements all throughout the house. If you too are looking for ways to add these features then here are 14 simple tips that you can use to make your home look modern.
Most people feel that indoor gardens are ideal when you do not have exterior space. But the truth is creating a similar looking small corner of indoor garden can give your home a positive vibe and a stylish appearance.
We all have numerous things lying around in the house which can be used for decoration. For example the design of a this room has used an old suitcase as a planter. They've also used old bathroom mirrors as wall hangings so that it gives the room a unique touch.
One of the simplest ways to make your home look beautiful is by adding modern pieces of furniture. By doing so you will not have to spend a lot of time in planning the perfect interior for your home rather you can simply buy the things you like.
One thing that most of us forget is the openness or walking area that should be left in a room. By filling the room with furniture and leaving no open space you will not only make it uncomfortable for yourself but it will also look cramped.
You might feel that wood is not the perfect material when it comes to a modern looking home. But by using natural colour wooden planks to create furniture and fixtures you can make your room look modern in an instance.
Opting for designer partitions instead of blank walls is another way to make your home look stylish. These partitions can either be used for dividing your dining room and living space or your open kitchen from the rest of the house.
Adding beautiful pieces of wall decor is yet another way of making your home look modern. The designer of this room has opted for a cement grill that he has framed onto the wall. By doing so it gives the house a grand touch.
For areas like your bathroom or kitchen using designer wall tiles is an excellent choice. These tiles are available in various colours so that you can easily co-ordinate them as per your room’s theme.
Storage or shelving are a crucial part of any home. But by modernizing them you can create an amazing layout. As seen in the picture the designer has opted for a hanging shelf as well as a vertical shelf stand which gives the kitchen a fabulous look.
Light fixtures can also play an important role while you are trying to make your home look modern. By placing these light fixtures near the focal pieces of your home you will not only be able to keep the area well lit but will also be able to highlight their features.
Buying a bed is such a cliche instead you can opt for a customized one as seen in the picture. The designer has created a low rise bed platform along with side tables so that it gives the room personalized feel.
Opting for natural stone for your bathroom will give you one of the most beautiful interiors that you might have seen. These stones are available in different shades which makes it convenient for you to colour co-ordinate with the rest of your bathroom fixtures.
If you have an open area in your house then covering it up with a designer shed like seen in the picture is highly recommended. The sheds can either be built with wrought iron or wood depending on your choice.
Another simple way of modernizing your home is by opting for unique show pieces. This large ceramic pot act like an outdoor showpiece which not only looks grand but also gives the garden a rustic appearance.
For more tips check out our other ideabooks