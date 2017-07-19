5 awesome Indian homes with floor plans

No matter how many creative ideas you have for your new home or no matter how high your budget may be, without plans, execution is impossible! So here we bring you 5 beautiful homes with sensible floor plans, and you will get to see for yourself how these were implemented. These will also show you the distribution of different spaces and the ways they are connected. You can also gather inspiration if you are planning to renovate your old house or apartment.
Though traditional, this floor plan clearly reserves spaces for a living room, kitchen, dining room, three large bedrooms and two well-equipped bathrooms.
The longish appearance of the common area is apparent now. You can admire the trendy living space as well as the stylish open kitchen. Bright white walls make the home appear spacious and airy. The restoration and renovation experts at Novodeco have done a great job.
The sleek lines, lavish amounts of glass, and the elegant shaded terrace of this house hint at the clever interior designing which you are about to see.
The placement of different furniture pieces like sofas, beds, tables and chairs is very crucial. This will help you to imagine the final result and realise it easily. Take cues from this floor plan to understand what we mean.
In the final rendering, you can see how the dining table and piano have been aligned, just as per the plan we saw before. It is now evident how vital floor plans are, right?
It is now easy to see how the plans have transformed into bright and stylish interiors, with the right furniture, glass windows, connection with the terrace and garden view.
This double-storied house has trendy layouts for common areas and practical ones for the bedrooms and bathrooms. Here is how it looks finally.
Though slightly different from the original plans, the final construction looks elegant and inviting. Large glass windows, a cool blue pool and manicured grass add charm to the earthy walls. It pays to be a little flexible with designs as well!
Despite a modest area of 87sqm, this apartment has been cleverly distributed as seen in this plan. Different colours distinguish the outdoor space, indoor living, kitchen, dining, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
In accordance with the floor plan, the living merges with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. There are no walls in between to cramp the style.
The placement of all the furniture here is such that, it isn’t difficult to understand the fluidity of movement among the different living areas. Modern furniture and simple colours make for a sophisticated impact.
Check out the difference between the original plan and the final one. The latter is extremely clear about the division of spaces and furniture placement, which is crucial for final rendering.
Note how the stylish white kitchen has been integrated with the other areas of this house to get rid of unnecessary walls that cramp interiors otherwise. Earthy hues lend ample contrast here.
Furnished minimally and adorned simply, the new interiors impress with modern furniture, cosy textiles and openness.
Here’s another story - A complete guide to furnish and decorate your small apartment