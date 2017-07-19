Your browser is out-of-date.

5 awesome Indian homes with floor plans

Justwords Justwords
Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

No matter how many creative ideas you have for your new home or no matter how high your budget may be, without plans, execution is impossible! So here we bring you 5 beautiful homes with sensible floor plans, and you will get to see for yourself how these were implemented. These will also show you the distribution of different spaces and the ways they are connected. You can also gather inspiration if you are planning to renovate your old house or apartment.

1. Smart plan

Adecuación de vivienda, Novodeco Novodeco
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

Though traditional, this floor plan clearly reserves spaces for a living room, kitchen, dining room, three large bedrooms and two well-equipped bathrooms.

Elegant interiors

Adecuación de vivienda, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The longish appearance of the common area is apparent now. You can admire the trendy living space as well as the stylish open kitchen. Bright white walls make the home appear spacious and airy. The restoration and renovation experts at Novodeco have done a great job.

2. Stylish double-storey house

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The sleek lines, lavish amounts of glass, and the elegant shaded terrace of this house hint at the clever interior designing which you are about to see.

Top floor plan

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The placement of different furniture pieces like sofas, beds, tables and chairs is very crucial. This will help you to imagine the final result and realise it easily. Take cues from this floor plan to understand what we mean.

The design in details

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Finally!

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

In the final rendering, you can see how the dining table and piano have been aligned, just as per the plan we saw before. It is now evident how vital floor plans are, right?


Lovely finishing

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

It is now easy to see how the plans have transformed into bright and stylish interiors, with the right furniture, glass windows, connection with the terrace and garden view.

3. The perfect family home

homify Asian style pool Chipboard Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This double-storied house has trendy layouts for common areas and practical ones for the bedrooms and bathrooms. Here is how it looks finally.

Trendy outcome

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Though slightly different from the original plans, the final construction looks elegant and inviting. Large glass windows, a cool blue pool and manicured grass add charm to the earthy walls. It pays to be a little flexible with designs as well!

4. Compact yet smartly-planned apartment

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Despite a modest area of 87sqm, this apartment has been cleverly distributed as seen in this plan. Different colours distinguish the outdoor space, indoor living, kitchen, dining, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Inspiring results

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern dining room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

In accordance with the floor plan, the living merges with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. There are no walls in between to cramp the style.

Seamless living

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

The placement of all the furniture here is such that, it isn’t difficult to understand the fluidity of movement among the different living areas. Modern furniture and simple colours make for a sophisticated impact.

5. Transforming a small home

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Check out the difference between the original plan and the final one. The latter is extremely clear about the division of spaces and furniture placement, which is crucial for final rendering.

No interruptions

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo Modern kitchen
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Note how the stylish white kitchen has been integrated with the other areas of this house to get rid of unnecessary walls that cramp interiors otherwise. Earthy hues lend ample contrast here.

Simple elegance

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Furnished minimally and adorned simply, the new interiors impress with modern furniture, cosy textiles and openness.   

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


