A sprawling and luxurious house in Mumbai

Today, we bring you a spacious and beautifully designed home in Mumbai, where comfort, style and functionality meet seamlessly. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Home Makers, this residence is a lovely blend of bright hues, trendy furniture and sleek designs. Creativity comes through in places with the help of brick-finish walls, unique furniture, cosy textiles and stylish lighting. Premium materials and innovative structures also help this property to stand out by miles! The professionals at Home Makers are skilled in doing wonders with both small houses and large bungalows. By understanding your budget, taste and requirement, they can create an aristocratic and classy home for you or offer something contemporary. Asian, rustic, tropical are among the other styles they can render for both residential and commercial spaces.
Bold red sofas, smooth wooden flooring and vast windows make this living space truly impressive and inviting. Ample lights, indoor greens and the view of the mezzanine add to the attraction.
Glossy purple cabinets lend tons of elegance and life to this bright, large and white kitchen. Open shelves help in organising all those items that are needed regularly, while a large glass window brings in loads of sunlight. The quirky chairs are a unique touch, while wooden accents appear here and there for a warm and earthy feel.
The bar in this house is a warm, cosy and earthy space with a bright red brick wall, and wood and cane furniture. Innovative overhead lamps, a stylish false ceiling and stone floor tiles make for a cafe-style ambiance here.
Large and elegantly furnished, this bedroom uses soft white, cream, beige and grey to make a peaceful and relaxing impression. The massive window floods the room with sunlight, while the lamps with golden bases are a regal touch.
A playful staircase and slide make this kid’s room unique and fascinating. Inspired by bunk beds, the structure behind the staircase comprises of a playing area above the sleeping area. The pink and white colour scheme is very charming,
Marble countertop, rich wooden drawers, a massive mirror and bright lights make this bathroom appear luxurious and warm. The shower enclosure is the corner is very stylish as well and features niches for organising soaps and shampoos.
