A modern and comfortable Bangalore home designed in 22 lakh rupees

Justwords Justwords
Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern study/office
A lot can be done with a house that has more than 3000sqft of area at its disposal. And this is what inspired the interior designers and decorators at Gurooji Design to use a budget of Rs. 22 lakhs intelligently and make this villa a stunner. Trendy furniture and stylish false ceilings play key roles when it comes to the comfort and visual appeal of this house. Wooden accents appear every now and then to lend warmth, while bright colours pop up suddenly for a lively look.

Charming bedroom

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern style bedroom
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Patterned red and cream bedding, colourful artworks and sleek designs are the notable aspects of this bedroom.

Stylish living

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern living room
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

The fascinating crisscross design of the false ceiling and the indirect golden lighting make the living space unique. The furniture pieces are neat and the carpet is jazzy.

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern living room
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

A few vibrant artworks and warm wooden wall panelling add more personality to the space.

Cosy kitchen and dining

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern dining room
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Dark wooden elements and neat kitchen cabinets in yellow and orange make for a cosy and cheerful feel here.

Simple with a surprise

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern living room
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

An L-shaped sofa, an oval coffee table and dark curtains make for a simple and casual seating area here. But the false ceiling is a fascinating creation with bright green mosaic.

Contemporary staircase

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern living room
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Equipped with neat and minimalistic railings, the staircase looks very open and airy. The rugged wall cladding behind the TV lends a rustic touch to the space.


Inviting study

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern study/office
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

Warm and smooth wooden elements along with a fashionable false ceiling make the study a cosy and inspiring place to work in. The shelf inspired by yin and yang is an exclusive touch.

Full of life!

Deb Villa, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern style bedroom
Gurooji Designs

Deb Villa

Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs
Gurooji Designs

The sky-like false ceiling is definitely the showstopper in this bright bedroom, though the wall-mounted shelf has its own charm too. Leafy green drapes and red and cream bedding make for a lively ambiance.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


