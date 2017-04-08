25 pictures of bedrooms of all sizes

Modern or rustic, large or small, sophisticated or minimalist… it could of any style or size. But one thing is common for all… bedrooms are the most personal space of our home. It is not just a room with bed to sleep or relax. It is a room to share the most intimate moments of life. It is a room where we look forward to enter after a long day. It is a room where we love to wake up. It is the comfort of this room that we miss the most when we are away from home even for a night. Isn’t it?

The best thing about the bedroom is that everyone wants to decorate it according to one’s personal taste and choice. The Homify professionals and interior decorators understand how special this room is for you. Today we have come up with 25 awesome pictures of bedrooms for you. Take a trip with us and get inspired!