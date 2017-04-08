Your browser is out-of-date.

25 pictures of bedrooms of all sizes

LEENA JHA
Home with a View, Filipa Cunha Interiores Filipa Cunha Interiores Modern style bedroom White
Modern or rustic, large or small, sophisticated or minimalist… it could of any style or size. But one thing is common for all…  bedrooms are the most personal space of our home. It is not just a room with bed to sleep or relax. It is a room to share the most intimate moments of life. It is a room where we look forward to enter after a long day. It is a room where we love to wake up. It is the comfort of this room that we miss the most when we are away from home even for a night. Isn’t it?

The best thing about the bedroom is that everyone wants to decorate it according to one’s personal taste and choice. The Homify professionals and interior decorators understand how special this room is for you. Today we have come up with 25 awesome pictures of bedrooms for you. Take a trip with us and get inspired!

1. The magic of color

1. The magic of color

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

2. Pristine

2. Pristine
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Pure

3. Pure
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. With a private terrace

4. With a private terrace

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

5. Young people's room

5. Young people's room

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

6. Magical walls

6. Magical walls

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro


7. Modern and elegant

7. Modern and elegant

Home with a View, Filipa Cunha Interiores
Filipa Cunha Interiores

Filipa Cunha Interiores
Filipa Cunha Interiores
Filipa Cunha Interiores

8. Romantic getaway

8. Romantic getaway

SHORELINE, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

9. Classic beauty

9. Classic beauty

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

10. Under the sky

10. Under the sky

LSC, a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l—alexandre loureiro arquitectos

a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l—alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos

11. A beautiful story

11. A beautiful story

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

12. Spacious and small

12. Spacious and small

Pensão Agricola, atelier Rua - Arquitectos
atelier Rua—Arquitectos

atelier Rua - Arquitectos
atelier Rua—Arquitectos
atelier Rua - Arquitectos

13. Peeping window of the wall

13. Peeping window of the wall

Uma casa turística rodeada de serra e mar, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

14. Artistic charm

14. Artistic charm

S. BENTO, Arkstudio
Arkstudio

Arkstudio
Arkstudio
Arkstudio

15. A room for two

15. A room for two

Apartamento Terraços da Ponte, Estúdio AMATAM
Estúdio AMATAM

Estúdio AMATAM
Estúdio AMATAM
Estúdio AMATAM

16. Enchanting blue

16. Enchanting blue

Projeto de interiores numa casa de Praia , Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

17. For the twins

17. For the twins

Um convite a dormir e sonhar com castelos e princesas, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

18. The warmth of wood

18. The warmth of wood

Casa moderna de dimensões generosas e piscina interior, Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular—Arquitectura Lda

Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular—Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda

19. The free soul

19. The free soul

Casa em Leça da Palmeira, ShiStudio Interior Design
ShiStudio Interior Design

ShiStudio Interior Design
ShiStudio Interior Design
ShiStudio Interior Design

20. Light and shade

20. Light and shade
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Fashionably grey

21. Fashionably grey

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

22. Creativity on the wall

22. Creativity on the wall

Hotel Inglaterra, MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO

MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO

23. Sophisticated

23. Sophisticated

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

24. Basking in the natural light

24. Basking in the natural light

Moradia - Viana do Castelo , Portugal, MyWay design
MyWay design

MyWay design
MyWay design
MyWay design

25. Stylishly minimalist

25. Stylishly minimalist

Guest Room INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

Guest Room

INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

If you are still looking for ideas to give your bedroom a modern touch, this one is for you: 31 modern bedroom designs to inspire you!

A stylish and comfortable 4bhk apartment in Surat, Gujarat
Which picture of the bedroom inspired you the most? Leave a comment.


