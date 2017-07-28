Your browser is out-of-date.

Style and warmth for a modern Bangalore home

homify Asian style living room
This home rendered by the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore brings you exotic flavors in a modern design garb. The richness of wood finds its way into this home, which is situated in the IT city of the country—Bangalore. Yet unlike most traditional South Indian homes, this one makes a departure from the tried and tested carvings from the past to explore a more modern means of using wood within the home. The home’s design has been articulated with linear lines and the solid good looks of wood. Come and take this next home tour to see what wonders the designers have created with this combination!

​Burgundy in the Kitchen

Modular kitchen cabinet arrangement homify Asian style kitchen
The kitchen has a burgundy hue for the numerous racks and shelves while white lines the rest of the space.

​Contemporary Good Looks for the Main Lobby

Modular TV unit design with backpanel homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
The living room and the lobby area greet you as soon as you set foot inside this compact home. The use of contemporary looking structures for the shelves and the entertainment unit as well as the inset holding artwork, makes this a modern space that is grounded with solid wood. The lighting embedded in the wooden panels and the rustic looking figures on top contribute to an eclectic sense of style here.

​Silver Beauty in the Bedroom

Bedroom wardrobe design homify Asian style bedroom
The bedroom is a vision in silver thanks to the grey and silvery grain to be found on the laminate that coats the closets. The ivory panels make for a rich look here while the Mughal style prints on the blinds create a royal aura. The pink and purple bedding lift the silvery strains to designer heights with their colorful presence.

​Luxurious Brown Hues in the Bedroom

Bedroom cot headboard design with CNC Pattern homify BedroomBeds & headboards
This bedroom has a luxurious look thanks to many elements. The large mirrors on the closet doors and the white and brown palette create a classy and expansive look. The webbed backlit feature is the perfect headboard for this elegant ivory bed and its patterned bedding.

​Pristine Good Looks in the Living Room

Living room entire concept homify Asian style living room
The living room is an elegant one with many elements that create a well defined look. The patterns on the couch and curtains match as the sheer drapes add much drama. At the same time, the panels and lighting in the false ceiling as well as the wooden partitions and shelves create a solid look like none other!

​A Cheery Look in the Nursery

Kids bedroom storage ideas homify Asian style bedroom
The children’s room or the nursery is a study in all things cheerful. The blue and white room has many other shades that come out to play on the textured wall, the bedding as well as the drapes. The simple bed and the shelves make for ample rest and play as far as the children are concerned!

​Prayer Corner

Corner unit design homify Asian style bedroom
The neat corner aligned grey shelf is the perfect spot for all the idols and prayer items for the family.

For more design ideas, take a look at -A beautiful and practical 3bhk flat in Bangalore

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


