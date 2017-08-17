A perfect Indian home of 50sqm

How do you work with a compact space and make it come alive with stellar design values? The talented architects at Goko Studio show us how it is done! With their vision, this 50 square meter space has been translated into a neat home with all the basic amenities and a great design palette to boot. So come and join us as we tour this wonderful home with its airy vibe, to find out how the designers have managed to achieve the near impossible!
The available space has been well utilized by distributing it efficiently between the main hall and a bathroom that also has a shower stall.
The living room has an understated quality which makes best use of the small space. The neutral tones make for a well defined look in this space. Accordingly, the furniture has been positioned in keeping with the large windows so that there is great play of natural light which makes the space look even more open. The white walls contribute to the open feel and airy look.
The designers have made a smart move by keeping the dining area relatively uncluttered. The long Scandinavian style table brings the dining room to its understated best while the gong like lamps in front create a contemporary look. The bank of storage behind and the serviette centre makes it a convenient space for meal times.
The tiny kitchen has a look of largesse thanks to the sumptuous white hues that have been used. The highlight has to be the veined marble slab for the backsplash, underscored with golden lighting and black appliances. Sleek!
Niches like this one make for custom storage options. This is a great idea in small spaces and homes as it gives the dwellers the option of storing their belongings in a variety of open and closed storage nooks. One can easily use this space as a library of sorts.
The bathroom has two neat wooden planks holding the uber modern white sink. These planks make use of the narrow space in a vertical manner so that storage can be worked into the small sliver of space.
The bathroom gets an airy vibe thanks to the neat shower stall which has a textured wall in white. Understated and classy lighting on top keeps the area in a glow at all times while the glass is layered on for a well defined look.
Wooden laminate flooring and white walls mark the main hall as one comes out of the bathroom. A row of lights on one side and a retro style lamp suspended downwards makes this a classic yet modern space.
For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A beautiful house in Anand, Gujarat designed in 8.5 lakh rupees