A bright and contemporary home in Bangalore

Fitting in all your dreams and favorite looks into one compact space can be a challenge indeed. But if you have help from the correct team of interior designers and architects, then the task is more than just doable. This home will take you along a rainbow of hues which have been worked into a contemporary space to create a bright look even as the exotic factor has been kept alive with subtle touches in that direction. Come and have a look at this creation by the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore, to know all the details!
As promised, the designers have delivered a bright punch which makes for a bold and beautiful look. The well equipped kitchen has many cabinets that can hold all your supplies. With the help of modular solutions in edgy colors and a classic tile for the backsplash, the designers have truly created a sunny look tempered with tones of brown and grey.
When designing an Indian home for Indians to occupy, how can our rich heritage and artistic lineage be left far behind? The designers have worked an exotic flavor into the equation thanks to the desert safer decal on the wall. The shades of brown have been balanced with a contemporary steel grey hue for the cabinets that bear muted graffiti like textures.
The previous two rooms had bright shades, which promoted the designers to make use of more subtle colors for this room. The platform bears a large closet with stairs down the middle. Brown panels in the ceiling hold the lighting while windows on one side bring in much natural sunshine.
The staircase has much utility as the neat and modern steel and glass structure holds many cabinets in a teak finish below. These drawers and cupboards can store a number of household items and books.
This bedroom has a neat and checkerboard finish for the cupboards. The brown and white palette sits well with the twilight blue textured wall and light hued furniture. This gives the space a rich look with a play of colors and textures even as it maximizes the storage options thanks to the top to bottom design of the cupboards
Each nook and corner of this home has been used to maximize storage in this compact space. Under the second flight of stairs, the designers have built open squares for shelves which looks appealing even as it utilizes the space well. The blue and white look is tempered with the cream walls and stairs.
The bathroom has a neat finish with modern equipment fit for a luxurious time indeed. The mirror has a neat panel for lighting while the counter is also well lit thanks to the lighting placed behind the sink.
For more design ideas, take a look at -A beautiful and well-designed home in Pune