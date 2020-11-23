7 Beautiful Pooja Room Designs

This platform for prayer is designed to be integrated into the main living area or dining area. Pooja rooms are auspicious, and send positive vibes throughout the home, hence it is not surprising that many people choose to make it the sacred center of their home.

The main altar is supported by a wooden platform which is atypical of Hindu shrines, making it unique. While the wooden platform on the floor creates a niche space where one can sit on the floor to pray or kneel in worship. In essence, the use of wood in the pooja room design seems to speak about staying grounded in spirituality, and is humble yet elegant.