15 ideas for your TV unit

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
TV units are usually the focal point in the living room, hence more attention should be paid to the TV area and wall. The TV unit can be a part of the decorative elements of your home and deserves the emphasis too. Small rooms and large rooms may require different designs. Here are some examples of designs you could try at home. We hope you will  be inspired! 

1. Raised console

Prog, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA Rustic style living room
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

Prog

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

If you have a long living room you can choose to have raised consoles as pictured here. Pick out a suitable decoration that compliments the geometric structure of the space. 

2. Modern halls

Moradia c/ 2 quartos - Cascais, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room Beige
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

You don't always have to show off the unit. Discreetly hiding your television in a darkened strip of the wall appears sophisticated and stylish too. 

3. Scandinavian design

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern living room
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

The Scandinavian design is simple and contemporary. The no fuss concept of the design is suitable for modern homes. 

4. Find an alternative for the TV cabinet

Casa Oeiras , Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Eclectic style living room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

You don't necessarily need a TV cabinet. You can also used an old trunk as pictured here or a stack of pallets if that suits your style better. 

5. Multifunctional furniture

homify Mediterranean style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you assign two functions to one piece of furniture, you save space. As you can see here, the TV unit is placed on a book shelf.

6. Stone wall motifs

Moradia Golf, ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda Country style living room
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda

ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda

Stone wall motifs are trendy and rustic, but make sure it blends in well with the rest of the apartment by including elements of wood to the design. 


7. Hang it

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern living room
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

If you really want to save space, then hang your TV unit—mount it to the wall. 

8. Add greenery

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada), Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Modern living room
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Adding a few small potted plants around the TV area can do a lot to decorate the area and give the living room a fresh vibe. 

9. Decorate the TV wall

Moradia Bairro dos Músicos, Franca Arquitectura Franca Arquitectura Modern living room
Franca Arquitectura

Franca Arquitectura
Franca Arquitectura
Franca Arquitectura

Many people often leave the TV wall blank. However, it actually looks quite nice with a few framed up pictures don't you think? 

10. Retro charm

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

If you're a minimalist and like to keep it simple but stylish, pick out a retro cabinet like the one pictured here. Adding a few details in the background wall gives the space an artistic touch. 

11. Built-in TV unit

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Built-in TV units are great because they can be in perfect proportion to the geometrical structure of the room. This may be a good idea, especially if your living room has awkward corners and shapes. 

12. Wallpaper

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using wallpaper to highlight the TV wall is a great opportunity to create a whole new style for the living room. Try coordinating the wallpaper with the rug on the floor or decorations in the living room. 

13. Prop it up

Casa Varatojo , Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern living room
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Varatojo

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

If you have a large window or a glass wall like pictured here, just using a simple pole to hold up your TV looks ultra chic, and you have a great background for the TV too. 

14. Drawers for other entertainment units

Lezírias House, Twelve Four Haus Twelve Four Haus Modern living room
Twelve Four Haus

Twelve Four Haus
Twelve Four Haus
Twelve Four Haus

If you have other entertainment units such as a DVD player or Playstation, drawers can come in quite handy. 

15. Fireplace

Family Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern living room
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

You can add comfort and warmth to your TV area by integrating a fireplace nearby or below it. 

For more inspiration, have a look at TV furniture for total entertainment.

Which TV idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

