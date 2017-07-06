A modern Noida home full of style

Modern Indian families want modern homes these days – homes that combine visual appeal with comfort and practicality. They also want homes that are easy to maintain, as lives have got busier than ever. The interior designers and decorators at FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd. were mindful of these facts when they furnished and adorned this home in Noida. Trendy furniture, stylish wall arts and dark wooden elements have been combined in a tasteful manner to make this residence appealing. Sleek designs ensure that regular maintenance is a breeze!
Stylish and bold black sofas make seating amazingly comfortable in this living space. A large window brings in loads of sunlight, while artworks add colour to the space.
From this vantage point, it is easy to admire the modern and minimal TV unit as well as the bright red wall decor and niches.
Graceful white and wooden chairs with oval backs and colourful paintings make the dining space a stylish and lively affair.
Dark wooden cabinets, shiny steel detailing and modern appliances make this kitchen warm, functional and inviting.
The dark wooden bed with white and cream linen is extremely relaxing in this bedroom. The large vibrant paintings add personality to the space.
To complement the look of the bed, the designers have chosen this modern TV unit in dark and polished wood. It is very storage-friendly.
This corner of the bedroom features a neat L-shaped sofa, beautiful floral wall arts and flowing drapes. What a perfect way to laze around and indulge in cosy chats.
Here’s another tour - A Mumbai home full of style and comfort