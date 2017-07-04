Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious and beautiful residence in Surat

Justwords Justwords
CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
Sometimes, all you need to impress with your home are some great creative ideas and sufficient space. This residence in Surat with its expansive interiors, elegant furnishing, premium materials and sober colours is a sight for sore eyes. Beautiful tiles, sophisticated woodwork, trendy lights and smart space planning contribute to the attraction of this property. We especially love how the interior architects at Spacce Interiors have focused on functionality, comfort and visual appeal while rendering this luxurious abode.

Lavish living

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Luxurious sofas in a light tan hue offer cosy and ample seating in the living space. The wooden false ceiling is a warm and elegant touch, while printed drapes and unique wall decor accents contrast the white walls nicely.

Gorgeous entrance

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Beautifully printed and vibrant tiles lend the entrance tons of gorgeousness and visual appeal. The glossy wooden elements are the apt contrast and make the space warm and cordial.

Surprise inside!

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The same colourful and artistic tiles we saw outside appear inside the home as well, for a stunning welcome. The breathtaking stencilled glass false ceiling is also noteworthy.

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style living room
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The TV is wall-mounted and the beige panel behind it is classy.

Fit for kings

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style dining room
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Classy high-backed chairs in white surround a marble-topped table to make mealtimes regal in the dining space. The rich wallpaper behind is visually arresting, and the dining seamlessly merges with the kitchen.

Modern and big kitchen

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style kitchen
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Smooth white cabinets for easy storage and stone tiles on the backsplash give this spacious kitchen tons of personality.


Simple but cosy bedroom

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

A textured wall, warm wooden flooring and neat wooden furniture are the highlights of this minimalistic bedroom. The golden yellow drapes and indirect white lighting add to the comfortable and romantic atmosphere.

Very contemporary

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Cube-like lamps on the ceiling and a jazzy curtain lend this bedroom a very contemporary aura. The mirrors on either side of the headboard enhance the space visually.

Pretty in pink and purple

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

The daughter’s bedroom is a charming medley of pinks and purples, while modern furniture promises both comfort and functionality. Soft linen and elegant vases with flowers are beautiful touches too.

Full of personality

CAPITAL GREEN - 1, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style bedroom
CAPITAL GREEN—1

CAPITAL GREEN—1

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

Modern woodwork, cosy textiles, soothing hues and a smart false ceiling are the highlights of this bedroom. The uniquely-shaped sofa, the plush rug and the wall decor are interesting touches.    

Here’s another tour - Stylish and modular kitchens in Mumbai to inspire you

ईंट की दीवारों से रसोईघर को सजाने के 6 नायाब तरीके
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


