A spacious and beautiful residence in Surat

Sometimes, all you need to impress with your home are some great creative ideas and sufficient space. This residence in Surat with its expansive interiors, elegant furnishing, premium materials and sober colours is a sight for sore eyes. Beautiful tiles, sophisticated woodwork, trendy lights and smart space planning contribute to the attraction of this property. We especially love how the interior architects at Spacce Interiors have focused on functionality, comfort and visual appeal while rendering this luxurious abode.
Luxurious sofas in a light tan hue offer cosy and ample seating in the living space. The wooden false ceiling is a warm and elegant touch, while printed drapes and unique wall decor accents contrast the white walls nicely.
Beautifully printed and vibrant tiles lend the entrance tons of gorgeousness and visual appeal. The glossy wooden elements are the apt contrast and make the space warm and cordial.
The same colourful and artistic tiles we saw outside appear inside the home as well, for a stunning welcome. The breathtaking stencilled glass false ceiling is also noteworthy.
The TV is wall-mounted and the beige panel behind it is classy.
Classy high-backed chairs in white surround a marble-topped table to make mealtimes regal in the dining space. The rich wallpaper behind is visually arresting, and the dining seamlessly merges with the kitchen.
Smooth white cabinets for easy storage and stone tiles on the backsplash give this spacious kitchen tons of personality.
A textured wall, warm wooden flooring and neat wooden furniture are the highlights of this minimalistic bedroom. The golden yellow drapes and indirect white lighting add to the comfortable and romantic atmosphere.
Cube-like lamps on the ceiling and a jazzy curtain lend this bedroom a very contemporary aura. The mirrors on either side of the headboard enhance the space visually.
The daughter’s bedroom is a charming medley of pinks and purples, while modern furniture promises both comfort and functionality. Soft linen and elegant vases with flowers are beautiful touches too.
Modern woodwork, cosy textiles, soothing hues and a smart false ceiling are the highlights of this bedroom. The uniquely-shaped sofa, the plush rug and the wall decor are interesting touches.
Here’s another tour - Stylish and modular kitchens in Mumbai to inspire you