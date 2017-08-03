This Jaipur home was fashionably designed in Rupees 20 lakhs

The architects at SA Architects intelligently used a budget of Rs. 20 lakhs to design this home’s master bedroom and bathroom elegantly. White, black and grey make for a classy colour palette here, while the designs are truly trendy. Innovative lighting, modern materials, stylish furniture in the bedroom and luxurious fixtures in the bathroom will impress you effortlessly. Ample focus has been devoted to storage as well.
A large, circular Jacuzzi tub makes a luxurious statement in this attached bathroom. The blue mosaic panelling in the distance and the flowers add to the rejuvenating atmosphere.
A large white bed made of Corian takes the centre stage in the spacious bedroom. The panelling behind it features stylish black patterns, while soft linens promise oodles of comfort.
After dark, the panel behind the bed lights up magically, making a very fashionable statement in the bedroom.
The edge around the mattress is also lit indirectly and adds to the splendour.
With steel armrests and rounded backs, these black and white chairs are very contemporary and offer comfy seating.
Minimalistic yet storage-friendly, this TV unit perfectly complements the bedroom’s colours and designs.
Inbuilt wardrobe with glossy white doors gives a whole new edge to the way things are stored in this master bedroom. The sleek turquoise strips and the fashionable handles are also attractive.
A large mirror accompanied by sleek drawers and floating glass shelves makes getting ready a cakewalk every day. From cosmetics to jewellery to many other personal care items, you can store anything and everything here.
Wave-like designs and large bright lights define the stylish false ceiling in the bathroom.
Note how the sink unit has been accommodated in the bathroom along with a large mirror, without wasting much space for movement. A half-wall with a niche partitions the tub from the WC, and is the perfect hack for organising candles, air fresheners and potpourri.
