Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Jaipur home was fashionably designed in Rupees 20 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
Interior Work of bedroom for Mr. Aryan Nagpal, SA Architects SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
Loading admin actions …

The architects at SA Architects intelligently used a budget of Rs. 20 lakhs to design this home’s master bedroom and bathroom elegantly. White, black and grey make for a classy colour palette here, while the designs are truly trendy. Innovative lighting, modern materials, stylish furniture in the bedroom and luxurious fixtures in the bathroom will impress you effortlessly. Ample focus has been devoted to storage as well.

Luxurious bathroom

Circular Bathtub being placed accordingly SA Architects BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic White
SA Architects

Circular Bathtub being placed accordingly

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

A large, circular Jacuzzi tub makes a luxurious statement in this attached bathroom. The blue mosaic panelling in the distance and the flowers add to the rejuvenating atmosphere.

Classy bedroom

White bed in correan SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
SA Architects

White bed in correan

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

A large white bed made of Corian takes the centre stage in the spacious bedroom. The panelling behind it features stylish black patterns, while soft linens promise oodles of comfort.

Creative lighting

Backlit effect SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
SA Architects

Backlit effect

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

After dark, the panel behind the bed lights up magically, making a very fashionable statement in the bedroom.

CNC work at the back of correan SA Architects BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
SA Architects

CNC work at the back of correan

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

The edge around the mattress is also lit indirectly and adds to the splendour.

Contemporary chairs

Furniture being designed to match with the room SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
SA Architects

Furniture being designed to match with the room

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

With steel armrests and rounded backs, these black and white chairs are very contemporary and offer comfy seating.

Trendy TV unit

TV cabinet SA Architects BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
SA Architects

TV cabinet

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

Minimalistic yet storage-friendly, this TV unit perfectly complements the bedroom’s colours and designs.


Modern storage

Wardrobes SA Architects Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers MDF White
SA Architects

Wardrobes

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

Inbuilt wardrobe with glossy white doors gives a whole new edge to the way things are stored in this master bedroom. The sleek turquoise strips and the fashionable handles are also attractive.

Elegant dressing unit

Dressing table SA Architects Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood White
SA Architects

Dressing table

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

A large mirror accompanied by sleek drawers and floating glass shelves makes getting ready a cakewalk every day. From cosmetics to jewellery to many other personal care items, you can store anything and everything here.

Impressive ceiling

False ceiling for the bathroom SA Architects BathroomLighting MDF White
SA Architects

False ceiling for the bathroom

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

Wave-like designs and large bright lights define the stylish false ceiling in the bathroom.

Smart space utilisation

Basin counters SA Architects BathroomSinks Ceramic White
SA Architects

Basin counters

SA Architects
SA Architects
SA Architects

Note how the sink unit has been accommodated in the bathroom along with a large mirror, without wasting much space for movement. A half-wall with a niche partitions the tub from the WC, and is the perfect hack for organising candles, air fresheners and potpourri.

Here’s another tour - A beautiful house in Anand, Gujarat designed in 8.5 lakh rupees

बाहरी दरवाजे विचार - 20 से अधिक सनसनीखेज विकल्प
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks