11 Simple ways to add shelves in your home

Incorporated additional shelves or storage in your house can never go to waste. Whether it is in your kitchen or the living space these shelves can prove to be a great place to storing your essentials or decorate the room. If you are trying to come up with simple ways of adding shelves in your home then here are 11 pictures that can help.
If you are trying to consider other materials for creating your shelves then these granite slabs can also be worth the shot. The designer for this kitchen has used granite for both counters as well as the shelves so that it compliments the entire look.
If you are trying to partition a room and also want to make it multifunctional then creating a wall of cabinets like this is highly recommended. These cabinets can be used as bookshelves or even for decoration purposes.
There are numerous dead corners in our house and by adding similar looking corner shelves you will be able to make them functional. The designer for this room has added small square shelves so that he could increase the storage within the room.
The other great addition for your living space can be these long open shelves. The shelves are ideal for decorating your showpieces or curious and are also easy to install.
Another way to utilise the dead corners of your room is by adding these L-shaped shelves. These shelves will also give you a wide area to used as storage. Along with this they can also be customised as per the length of the wall making them the perfect choice.
If you want to opt for open shelves but are looking for different designs then these hanging shelves are also a great choice. The designer has opted for a metal bar to suspend these shelves from the ceiling and keep them in their place.
If you are trying to create a shelving system for your kitchen then opting for these low depth wooden cabinets can be an excellent idea. The shelves can be used for storing your dinnerware and glassware.
For those of you who want to create permanent shelves in their home then these inbuilt layouts can be worth considering. The shelves can also act like a partition between two rooms giving you enough privacy.
For those of you who do not require a lot of space in their kitchen opting for a similar looking open shelf is an ideal choice. You can install the shelf throughout the length of the kitchen which will give you enough storage space above the counter.
For those of you who are trying to create a personalized entertainment unit in their home then using such wall mounted shelves can be a great choice. By placing the shelf below your television you will also be able to store all your entertainment gadgets in one location.
Another way to create shelves for dead corners is by opting for these angular layouts. This is the simplest way of increasing the storage space without wasting even a single inch of wall area.
