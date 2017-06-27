Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Simple ways to add shelves in your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style media room
Loading admin actions …

Incorporated additional shelves or storage in your house can never go to waste. Whether it is in your kitchen or the living space these shelves can prove to be a great place to storing your essentials or decorate the room. If you are trying to come up with simple ways of adding shelves in your home then here are 11 pictures that can help.

1. Granite shelves

Apartamento Jovem Casal, Laura Santos Design Laura Santos Design Modern kitchen
Laura Santos Design

Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design

If you are trying to consider other materials for creating your shelves then these granite slabs can also be worth the shot. The designer for this kitchen has used granite for both counters as well as the shelves so that it compliments the entire look.

2. Wall of cabinets

Casa unifamiliar en el Grao de Castellon, Gemmalo arquitectura interior Gemmalo arquitectura interior Modern nursery/kids room
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

If you are trying to partition a room and also want to make it multifunctional then creating a wall of cabinets like this is highly recommended. These cabinets can be used as bookshelves or even for decoration purposes.

3. Corner shelves

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are numerous dead corners in our house and by adding similar looking corner shelves you will be able to make them functional. The designer for this room has added small square shelves so that he could increase the storage within the room.

4. Long open shelves

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style media room
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

The other great addition for your living space can be these long open shelves. The shelves are ideal for decorating your showpieces or curious and are also easy to install.

5. L-shaped shelves

homify Scandinavian style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to utilise the dead corners of your room is by adding these L-shaped shelves. These shelves will also give you a wide area to used as storage. Along with this they can also be customised as per the length of the wall making them the perfect choice.

6. Hanging shelves

Trendfarben des Jahres 2018, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Modern dining room Green
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

If you want to opt for open shelves but are looking for different designs then these hanging shelves are also a great choice. The designer has opted for a metal bar to suspend these shelves from the ceiling and keep them in their place.


7. Low depth wooden shelves

Duingolf Ameland, Hinabaay Hinabaay Modern kitchen
Hinabaay

Hinabaay
Hinabaay
Hinabaay

If you are trying to create a shelving system for your kitchen then opting for these low depth wooden cabinets can be an excellent idea. The shelves can be used for storing your dinnerware and glassware.

8. In-built shelves

Casa unifamiliar en el Grao de Castellon, Gemmalo arquitectura interior Gemmalo arquitectura interior Modern nursery/kids room
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

For those of you who want to create permanent shelves in their home then these inbuilt layouts can be worth considering. The shelves can also act like a partition between two rooms giving you enough privacy.

9. Open kitchen shelf

Appartement tbv verhuur in Haarlem, Atelier09 Atelier09 Industrial style kitchen
Atelier09

Atelier09
Atelier09
Atelier09

For those of you who do not require a lot of space in their kitchen opting for a similar looking open shelf is an ideal choice. You can install the shelf throughout the length of the kitchen which will give you enough storage space above the counter.

10. Wall mounted cabinet

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Modern media room
Only Design de Interiores

Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores

For those of you who are trying to create a personalized entertainment unit in their home then using such wall mounted shelves can be a great choice. By placing the shelf below your television you will also be able to store all your entertainment gadgets in one location.

11. Angular shelves

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

Another way to create shelves for dead corners is by opting for these angular layouts. This is the simplest way of increasing the storage space without wasting even a single inch of wall area.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

A spacious and luxurious Jodhpur residence
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


